Thousands of Chomps beef sticks sold at Costco, Jewel-Osco, Target recalled in Illinois

The Chomps recall applies to 29,541 pounds of ready-to-eat beef sticks sold to popular retailers across Illinois and California

By NBC Chicago Staff

Chomps says it has voluntarily recalled thousands of Original Beef and Turkey sticks due to potential contamination with metal

Nearly 30,000 pounds of a popular, ready-to-eat beef stick from Chomps sold in California and Illinois were recalled after possible contamination with metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in an announcement.

The recall, issued March 20, applies to 1.15-oz vacuum-sealed packages of "Chomps Original Beef Stick Mild," with an expiration date of Feb. 10, 2025 and lot code 25016. The products were shipped to retailer locations in only two states -- California and Illinois, the announcement said.

More details the impacted products can be found here.

According to the FSIS, the problem was discovered after Chomps manufacturer Idaho Smokehouse Partners, LLC, received two consumer complaints saying pieces of metal had been found in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries, the FSIS said.

Officials are concerned the product could be in consumers' pantries, and are urging people to not eat them. Chomps beef sticks are sold at popular retailers, the brand's website said, including Costco, Walmart, Amazon, Whole Foods, Target, Mariano's, Jewel-Osco and more.

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the FSIS said.

In a message to customers on its website, Chomps said it was "voluntarily recalling select lots of Original Beef Sticks and Original Turkey Sticks produced at one facility due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically metal fragment."

"This internal recall was initiated as a precautionary measure out of an abundance of caution," Chomps said. "Our consumers are, and always will be, our number one priority."

A photo of the recalled beef product, provided by the FSIS, can be found below:

