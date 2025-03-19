Thousands of cans of green beans sold at Target in Illinois, other states recalled

Nearly 200,000 of cans of green beans sold at Target stores across the country including in Illinois were recalled because of "foreign object," a report from the Federal Drug Administration said.

The recall, initially issued Feb. 12 by Del Monte Foods, applies to Target brand Good & Gather cut and canned green beans, the alert said. The alert was labeled a "Class II" recall March 13, which means the recall could lead to "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences," according to the FDA.

The impacted products-- 14.5 ounce cans of cut green beans with UPC code 0 85239-11628 9 -- were distributed to Target stores in 21 states, and contain a "best if used by" date of Oct. 2026, the FDA said.

According to the FDA, 8,242 cases of 24 cans each were distributed to Target locations in the following states:

Alaska

Arizona

California

Colorado

Georgia

Iowa

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Michigan

Minnesotra

North Carolina

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Oregaon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Texas

Virginia

Wisconsin

The report comes amid other recalls for recognizable brands, including frozen meals from Lean Cuisine and Stouffers, children and baby sunscreen products from Babyganics and more.