Thousands march in annual ‘Out of the Darkness' walk

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, text or call 988 for 24/7 service in both English and Spanish. More resources here.

Thousands of people marched through Montrose Harbor Saturday morning to raise awareness for mental health struggles at the annual "Out of the Darkness" event.

Initially beginning in 2004 with a march of 200 people, approximately 6,000 people and 500 teams walked in the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention event Saturday.

"It’s a very emotional experience compared to other walks," volunteer Dori Hough said, who was participating with her family.

"Seeing everyone come together in such a way that really makes us feel we’re not alone and that we all are together and sharing in this experience."

Hough's daughter and son-in-law, Ariana Squires and Steve Hough, were volunteering at the "honor bead" tent Saturday morning.

Each different-colored beaded necklace stood for a different type of loss or struggle.

“That’s a very emotional experience because when somebody’s coming up to you and they’re telling you what color beads they need, that tells you exactly what struggle and loss they’re experiencing," Squires said. "Walks like these and organizations like these are so important, because they’re getting out there to somebody who might not have those resources.”

The World Health Organization estimates 700,000 people die by suicide each year. Part of the message at the Out of the Darkness walks is to chip away at the stigma behind mental health struggles.

"I don’t know where it stems from. I don’t know if it’s shame or people not being comfortable talking about their feelings," Squires said. "I do think we’ve come a long way in the mental health community, but there’s still so much for us to grow, we’re still seeing those issues and seeing people who are struggling."

Participants held signs and wore shirts for their lost loved ones, emphasizing their unique stories and leaning on each other for support, offering a message of hope out of the darkness.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health text or call 988 for 24/7 service in both English and Spanish.