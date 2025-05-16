Severe Weather

More than 100,000 left without power in Illinois, Indiana following storms

Severe thunderstorms hurdled across several Illinois and Indiana areas Thursday, leaving behind damages for residents including power outages.

According to ComEd, 1,104 outages were reported in Illinois as of 10 p.m. Thursday, affecting over 82,000 customers.

More than 63,000 customers were without power in Cook County as of 9 p.m.

In Indiana, Nipsco reported over 20,000 customers affected. Areas that were hit include mainly Crown Point and Gary.

A tornado watch remains in effect for Lake, Kane, Kendall, Grundy, Cook, DuPage, Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois, along with Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana until 10 p.m.  

