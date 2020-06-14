Thousands Gather for Boystown Drag March Against Police Violence

Thousands filled the streets on Sunday on Chicago’s North Side as drag performers and others spoke out against police brutality among other issues surrounding the Black community.

The “Drag March for Change” stepped off around 5 p.m. in the Boystown community, and organizers describe the event as a “march in support of Black Lives Matter.”

“We kind of want to show a force of solidarity of the BLM movement and try our best to make some impactful change,” said Jo Mama, drag queen and march organizer.

Protestors held signs along the march that began near Belmont and Halsted, some bearing the name of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis last month.

“Injustices have been happening for so long that it’s about time we start speaking up,” said one marcher.

“Refuse Fascism Chicago” held an earlier rally near Canon and Diversey where eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence were held in honor of George Floyd.

That march merged with the “Drag March for Change” at Grace and Halsted where several speakers including Shea Couleé, The Vixen and Dida Ritz, all of whom have appeared on the television program “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”