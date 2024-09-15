Thousands celebrate Mexican independence at annual Chicago parade

In celebration of Mexican Independence Day on Sept. 15, thousands of people gathered in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood for the 53rd annual Mexican Independence Day parade.

Kicking off underneath the historic La Villita arch, the event is considered one of the largest parades in the Midwest U.S., with an estimate of over 400,000 attendees ahead of the parade.

"Mexico is so vast and throughout the entir,e nation of Mexico there’s so many different rituals and cultures," spectator and Ohio resident Juana Chavez said. "And to come to this really encompasses a little bit of everything."

Fatima Sanchez, who traveled to the parade from Dallas, agreed. Sanchez said being surrounded by so many people celebrating their culture makes her proud.

“Just being here, surrounded by everybody it’s like belonging to something bigger than just my family," she said.

Floats, dancers and musicians made their way down 26th Street, showing off a tapestry of tradition in Chicago.

Mayor Brandon Johnson was also in attendance and spoke to the cultural importance of the event.

"It’s just a beautiful testament to how this community brings the people of Chicago together," Johnson said.