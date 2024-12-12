Thousands brave frigid temps for Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration

Flurries and subzero wind chills didn’t deter thousands from making the pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in suburban Des Plaines Wednesday.

The annual observance of the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe began with a series of events on Wednesday, including a fireworks show, and will include a midnight mass at the shrine, one of the largest observances in the world.

Traditional flowers were laid at the base of the shrine, with families offering their prayers for continued blessings amid the holiday season, and amid the bitterly cold temperatures Wednesday night.

“I planned everything so I would be extra warm,” Willy Gonzalez told NBC Chicago.

Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims are expected to attend events at the Shrine this week for the observance of the feast. According to Catholic teachings, Our Lady of Guadalupe is one of many titles given to the Virgin Mary, the mother of Jesus. The name is connected to a series of appearances the Virgin Mary is said to have made to a Mexican peasant in the 16th century.

The feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe is observed each Dec. 12, with suburban Des Plaines the epicenter of one of the largest observances in the world.

Many families make the pilgrimage each year, making it a part of their annual holiday traditions.

In addition to the midnight mass, the feast will continue into Thursday, including a reenactment of the visions of the Virgin Mary, according to organizers.