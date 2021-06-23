This Week's ‘Strawberry Moon' Will be Final ‘Supermoon' of 2021

According to astronomers, the final “Supermoon” of 2021 will take place on Thursday night in the Northern Hemisphere, and the next one won’t take place for nearly a year.

This month’s full moon, known as the “Strawberry” moon, will rise on the evening of June 24, according to astronomers. It will be the last in a string of four consecutive “Supermoons,” and the next one won’t come around until May 16, 2022.

According to astronomers, a “Supermoon” is a full moon that nearly coincides with “perigee,” the point in time when the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its elliptic orbit. That phenomenon means that the moon appears larger and brighter on Earth.

This month, the moon is slightly farther away from Earth than it has been in previous months, but most astronomers still consider it to be a “supermoon,” according to NASA.

Another key difference to this month’s moon will be how low it is on the horizon. While the sun is near its highest level in the horizon this month because of the summer solstice, the moon will be extremely low in the sky, rising just 25 degrees above the southern horizon, according to astronomers.