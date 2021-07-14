This Weekend's Sundays on State Block Party to Have Over 80 Events, Activities

This weekend's Sundays on State lineup has been released, the Chicago Loop Alliance announced, with over 80 events and activities set for July 18.

The free event runs through the closed areas of State Street from Lake to Madison on select Sundays throughout the summer, including this weekend.

Visitors can unwind in the open street Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Despite the rainy weather, our first Sundays on State event on July 11 was a great success,” said Chicago Loop Alliance President and CEO Michael Edwards in a statement. “It was such a joy to see State Street filled with people from all over the city and beyond, experiencing that space like they never have before. After what we all went through in 2020, Sundays on State is a welcome celebration of the Loop and the city as a whole.”

Various performances will take place during the entirety of the event. From Lake Street to Randolph Street, there will be performances by Freakeasy, DJ Moz Definitie and others.

From Randolph Street to Washington Street, the Millar Brass Ensemble will begin at 11 a.m., and from Washington Street to Madison Street, seven artists, DJs and bands will take the stage.

Dozens of art and cultural activities will also be available Sunday. Visitors can enjoy an African dance and Bantaba live drumming; performance and dance class by the Ayodele Drum and Dance; get an art drawing done by live caricature artist Mary Ellen; participate in a yoga class; and more.

Recreational activities will also be on deck. Kids will be able to play activities led by counselors, such as a self-defense workshop. There will also be a chance to test ride custom-made bicycles.

Food trucks, alcoholic beverages and City Water Hard Seltzer sales and swag giveaways will also be available. Pop-up shops and local retailers will be on site for those looking to do some shopping.

The east-west streets in the area will remain open so retail, hotels, restaurants and residential spaces will still have access to them, if traveling by vehicle. Signage about the street closure will be placed on site and will extend two blocks out.

Wacker Street to Lake Street will be used as a drop-off zone.

The block party event will continue rain or shine, organizers noted.

If unable to attend this upcoming Sunday, other Sundays on State will take place on July 25, Aug. 8, 22 and 29 and Sept. 5 and 12.

Those who register to attend Sundays on State at LoopChicago.com/Sundays will be automatically entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Loop staycation package.

For a full list of participants and acts, click here.