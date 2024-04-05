Your typical Chicago Blackhawks game will look a bit different this weekend.

NBC Sports Chicago and the Chicago Blackhawks will offer up the first-ever locally televised animated broadcast Saturday. The day also lines up with Tommy Hawk's birthday celebration.

The big event, geared toward families, will show a mirrored version of Saturday's game, but in an animated format, including Connor Bedard and announcers Chris Vosters and Dominic Moore. It all starts at 2:30 p.m. on NBCSCH+.

"Every day, we're challenging ourselves to bring hockey to fans in new ways, and we're incredibly excited to bring the first-ever local animated game to kids across Chicagoland and beyond in partnership with NBC Sports Chicago and the NHL," said Jaime Faulkner, President of Business Operations for the Chicago Blackhawks. “It’s our highest priority to introduce Blackhawks fandom to our youngest generation, and this passion project of ours is fueled by our ongoing efforts to share the game we love with families in ways that connect with their daily lives."

Here's a sneak peek at what the players will look like on the animated version of the broadcast.

NBC Sports Chicago will carry the traditional game telecast featuring WGN Radio 720’s John Wiedeman handling play-by-play duties with NBC Sports Chicago’s Darren Pang providing expert game analysis.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch Saturday's animated Blackhawks broadcast

Traditional broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago's Main channel

NBC Sports Chicago's Main channel Animated broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago's Plus channel

The Blackhawks will face the Stars this Saturday at the United Center. The game and its animated presentation will air on the NBC Sports Chicago Main channel and the NBC Sports Chicago Plus channel. You can stream both on the NBC Sports Chicago website and app, too.

The traditional broadcast will air live on the NBC Sports Chicago Main channel. The alternate, animated version of the broadcast will air live on the NBC Sports Chicago Plus channel.

What time is Saturday's animated Blackhawks matchup

Date: Saturday, April 6

Saturday, April 6 Time: 2 p.m. (CT)

Coverage for Saturday's Blackhawks game will begin at 2 p.m. (CT) with a special version of Blackhawks Pregame Live on NBC Sports Chicago. Puck drop is slated for 2:30 p.m. (CT) on both the NBC Sports Chicago Main and Plus channels.