This Week Is Your Last Chance to Ride The CTA Holiday Train and Bus Through Chicago

If you haven't hopped aboard the Allstate CTA Holiday fleet of trains and buses this year, you've got one last chance to catch them as they roll through Chicago neighborhoods.

The CTA holiday train began choo-chooing through the city Nov. 25, along eight different lines. The multi-car train, decorated with holiday scenes, sparking lights and other decorations, also includes Santa and his reindeer riding alongside it, "traveling from rail line to rail line to greet children and families," a press release from CTA earlier this year said.

The final holiday train will run on the Yellow Line Tuesday. It will roll into the Howard station at 3:08 p.m. and 6:53 p.m., and stop at the Dempster-Skokie station at 3:22 p.m. and 7:07 p.m.

Riders of CTA's holiday bus have a few more days to travel in style. On the bus' exterior, "Ralphie the Reindeer" will greet residents, and on the inside, riders will find a miniature village, holiday lights and festive seating.

Finally, Mr. Claus himself will be riding atop the bus, ready to deliver toys.

Here's when and where to catch it:

#79 79th: Tuesday, from 12:10 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, from 12:10 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. #28 Stony Island: Wednesday, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:10 p.m.

Wednesday, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:10 p.m. #29 State: Thursday, from 12:20 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, from 12:20 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. #J14 Jeffrey Jump: Friday, from 11:05 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Here's how to track the holiday bus. Normal CTA fares apply.