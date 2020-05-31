‘This Was a Mob:’ 240 Arrested, More Than 20 CPD Officers Hurt in Saturday Violence, Brown Says

Chicago police arrested at least 240 people after protests and looting spread throughout the downtown area on Saturday, according to Superintendent David Brown.

According to authorities, more than 20 police officers were injured during clashes between police and protesters, with at least two officers sustaining injuries that required hospitalization and surgery.

"Chicago police officers showed professionalism, restraint and patience. CPD made Chicago proud last night," Brown said. "Officers spent the evening protecting those who came to peacefully protest and to protect as many buildings and businesses as they could. They did this while being assaulted verbally and physically."

The protests started out as demonstrations calling for change after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis during a confrontation with police, but as the day wore on looting and vandalism began to spread throughout River North and the Loop.

"Last night was not a protest. The people that came downtown were not there to exercise their First Amendment rights," Brown said. "These criminals arrived in the Central Business District prepared to damage property and steal. That will not be tolerated. I have the full support of Mayor Lightfoot to use every tool at our disposal to put a stop to these violent acts."

Ultimately Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot imposed a 9 p.m. curfew, and said that it will remain in effect for the time being as more protests are anticipated on Sunday.