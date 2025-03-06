This symbol on your driver's license shows if you have a Real ID or not

Beginning in May 2025, travelers will need to use either a valid U.S. passport, passport card or REAL ID to fly domestically. But how do you know if you have one already?

On the Illinois drivers license, a REAL ID is marked by a gold star in the top right corner. If you're missing the gold star, your drivers license is not considered a REAL ID.

After the deadline passes, those without REAL IDs will not be able to use their license to fly domestically. Instead, they'll have to use a valid U.S. passport or passport card or receive a REAL ID. For Illinois residents, a REAL ID can be obtained at a Secretary of State Drivers Services facility.

The federal deadline for REAL ID is May 7, 2025. However, Real IDs can still be acquired after that date.

Here's what you'll need to apply for a Real ID in Illinois:

Proof of identity and U.S. citizenship or lawful status. Bring in one of the following documents: an original or certified copy of a U.S. birth certificate; a U.S. passport or passport card; an Employment Authorization Document, Form I-766; a Permanent Resident Card, Form I-551; or an unexpired foreign passport with affixed visa and approved Form I-94. For a complete list, please view the Acceptable Identification Documents Chart. Proof of full Social Security number (SSN). Bring in one of the following documents: a Social Security card; W-2; pay stub or printed electronic deposit receipt bearing your name and full SSN; SSA-1099 Form; or Non-SSA-1099 Form. Original documents are required. Two (2) residency documents. This includes documents such as a utility bill, rental agreement, mortgage bill or medical document. Hard copy documents are required. Images from a cellphone are not accepted, but you may print the image (ex: bank statement) and provide the printed copy. For a complete list, please view the Acceptable Identification Documents Chart. Proof of signature. This includes documents such as credit/debit card, cancelled check or current Illinois DL/ID. For a complete list, please view the Acceptable Identification Documents Chart.

The cost of the ID is $30, the same as drivers licenses and ID cards.