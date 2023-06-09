This seemingly ordinary Missouri home for sale isn't what you think inside

From the road, it's a quaint, Midwest home with white siding and black shutters. Hanging flower baskets line the porch, and an American flag blows in the wind. A cherry-red front door welcomes potential buyers.

Inside though, it's the opposite of ordinary.

Sitting on nearly an acre of land, this 2,637 square foot suburban home for sale located in Fenton, Missouri comes with three bedrooms, two baths and whole lot of character. Upon entering, the hallway walls are painted neon green, with unique paintings and works of art in nearly every corner, from the carpet to the ceiling.

Listing agent Azur Meskovic describes the abode as an "artistic, creative, and museum-like historic home."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"This very rare find has been loved and kept in immaculate shape by the sellers for 30 years and every piece in this home has a story behind it," Meskovic says in the listing. "The exact age is unknown as it has been been built onto and updated over the last century."

In the living room sits two purple couches with, purple, black and cream geometric carpet, a pool table and Picasso-inspired paintings and prints. Each wall is a different shade of blue, as is the ceiling. The first floor bathroom is designed as an intricate seascape made up of shells, artful fish, what appears to be hundreds of broken tiles. The kitchen cabinets are deep red, and the asymmetrical window frames look straight out of a Tim Burton film.

The house went on the market in May, for $524,900. It recently underwent a price cut, and is now listed at $499,000.

Here's a look inside the unique home.

Meskovic Realty Group

Meskovic Realty Group

Meskovic Realty Group

Meskovic Realty Group

Meskovic Realty Group

Meskovic Realty Group

Meskovic Realty Group