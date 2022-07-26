This Roller Coaster at Six Flags Great America is One of The World's Best: List

If you're not afraid of heights, this one's for you.

According to Travel + Leisure Magazine, 'The Goliath' at Six Flags Great America is one of the best roller coasters in the world -- thanks it having the tallest drop of any wooden coaster in the world, the magazine says.

"Although the coaster is only 165 feet tall", the magazine says, "passengers aboard Goliath plunge 180 feet through an underground tunnel and come out on the other side. At its fastest, the coaster goes 72 miles per hour and has two inversions, making for a stomach-churning ride."

According to Six Flags' website, the Goliath holds not one but three world records: "World's fastest wooden coaster" at 72 mph, "World's tallest drop for a wooden coaster" at 180 feet and "World's steepest drop for a wooden coaster" at a near-vertical 85 degrees.

Of the 19 coasters on Travel + Leisure Magazine's list, only eight are in North America.

