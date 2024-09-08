This NW Indiana town is among America's hottest ZIP codes, new ranking reveals

One of America's hottest ZIP codes is just some 30 miles from downtown Chicago, according to recently released rankings from the real estate website realtor.com.

The ZIP code 46322 in Highland, Indiana, was named No. 9 on Realtor's annual list of "America’s Hottest ZIP Codes."

"A vibrant suburb located in Northwest Indiana, Highland offers a mix of residential neighborhoods and local businesses," its entry on the rankings page stated. "Highland provides easy access to Chicago—a mere 30 miles away—while maintaining a charming, small-town atmosphere and a strong community spirit."

The yearly list highlights the markets where homebuyers are shopping like crazy and making offers at record speed due to the areas’ affordability, excellent amenities, and other desirable attributes, according to Realtor.com.

“This year’s 10 Hottest ZIP Codes emphasize the trends we have seen through the last year in the housing market,” said Realtor.com senior economic analyst Hannah Jones. “Buyers have homed in on affordable Midwest and well-located Northeast metros that offer some combination of value and desirability.”

The northeast largely dominated the rankings, with seven of 10 communities. The remaining three ZIP codes, however, are in the Midwest. Claiming the top spot was Gahanna, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus with around 35,000 residents.

Ballwin, Missouri, a city of around 30,000 in the St. Louis metro area was ranked second. About a half-hour from downtown, the up-and-coming community is consistently ranked as one of the best places to live in the state, according to Realtor.

What's more - all three Midwest ZIP codes also appeared on the list in 2023.

Curious about the full list?

Find it below: