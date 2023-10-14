This northern Illinois town is among the most romantic in America, according to one travel website

Anyone planning a romantic getaway in a quaint community won't have to travel too far, at least according to one travel website.

The town of Galena in far northeastern Illinois' Jo Daviess County was named the 30th most romantic small town in the U.S., according to a list unveiled this month by New York Travel Guides. The community of around 3,000 residents, about 160 miles from Chicago, is a "beautiful small town" with plenty of lodging options, like a luxury resort, a historic hotel and a bed and breakfast.

There are plenty of activities to do with your significant other, too, like a spoon carving workshop and an interactive coffee experience.

Galena, however, wasn't the only community within a few hours' drive to make the top 50.

Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, came in at 43rd on the list. According to the website's description, the things to do in the resort town are "incredible," including relaxing at one of the town's spas or having food with gorgeous lake views at 240° West.

To compile its list of America's 140 most romantic towns, New York Travel Guides analyzed 600 small towns and compared them across four areas: romantic places to stay, romantic activities, historic architecture and scenery and cozy coffee shops and restaurants, according to the website.