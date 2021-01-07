‘This Is Us' Fans Saw Something Amiss in Recent Episode. Producers Say It Was a Gaffe

“This Is Us” producers are putting the kibosh on a fan theory regarding teenage Kate’s potential pregnancy.

During the last episode of the NBC drama in November, Kate took what appeared to be a pregnancy test. However, some viewers taking a close look at the scene in question spotted Kate holding an ovulation test.

“As soon as we saw that people were misinterpreting, of course it drove us crazy. So let the record officially show: That was (meant to be) a pregnancy test box,” “This Is Us” executive producer Isaac Aptaker told Entertainment Weekly.

“This one, unfortunately, was just a casualty of how absolutely impossible it has been to make television this year,” he continued. “Despite the dozens of people who stared at that scene countless times before it went to air, we were all just so fried from all of the COVID (filming conditions) that we missed that one.”

Twitter was filled with other people who also noticed the test.

“Not to be THAT guy but Kate's pregnancy test on This Is Us was in an ovulation test box and those are VERY different products. Both freaking expensive though,” someone wrote.

“I'm watching This is Us on hulu (last week's episode). Did anyone notice that when Kate took her pregnancy test, it was actually an ovulation test?” another person commented.

One watcher decided to reach out to “This Is Us” star Sterling K. Brown to help set the record straight.

“@SterlingKBrown Help! A This is Us fan page over on facebook is wondering this. Was the test teen Kate was holding supposed to be an ovulation or a pregnancy test?” the person wrote.

“Who else is watching This is Us and noticed in last night’s episode, it showed an off brand OVULATION test, but then the character was taking a Clearblue pregnancy test? That COULDN’T have been an accident, something ain’t right,” another fan commented.

“Such a powerful episode! Almost perfection....I only say almost because Kate opened an Ovulation Test NOT a Pregnancy Test! UGH! I thought This is Us was perfection!?!?!? hahahaha Great job Last 5 minutes was awe inspiring!” someone else wrote.

Executive producer Elizabeth Berger also agreed that putting the episode together against the backdrop of the pandemic played a large role in the snafu.

"You can chalk this up to Zoom editing. Usually we're all in a bay together looking at these giant monitors. And this is the one where we were like, ‘Ah, if we had just been there, someone would have seen it!’” she told EW.

“But everyone is just working so hard around the clock under these crazy circumstances. And every once in a while, you're going to have an ovulation test when you wish you had a pregnancy test box.”

