This Is the Most Popular Halloween Costume in Illinois, Report Shows

A new 2021 list revealed the most popular Halloween costume in both Illinois and other states across the Midwest.

According to a report from Father Mag, Illinois' favorite Halloween costume is a witch, similar to several surrounding states.

The witch costume ranked second nationwide, also coming in top for the following states: Wisconsin, Michigan, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, South Carolina, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Oregon and Idaho.

The Squid Game costume, based on the popular Netflix show, was reportedly the most popular across the U.S., drawing audiences from states with large populations like California, New York and Texas.

These were the most searched costumes nationwide:

Squid Game Witch Princess Cruella Dinosaur

Harley Quinn and clown costumes were also found to be the most popular in states like Iowa, North Dakota, West Virginia and New Hampshire.

The Father Mag report looked at data from about 92 million costume-related Google searches over the last 30 days.