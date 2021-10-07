This Is the Most Popular Halloween Candy in Illinois, Report Reveals

A new 2021 list revealed the most popular Halloween candy purchased in both Illinois and other states across the Midwest.

According to a report from CandyStore.com, Illinois' favorite Halloween candy is Sour Patch Kids, followed by Kit Kats then Starbursts.

Data showed that Illinoisans bought 162,272 pounds of Sour Patch Kids, 126,533 pounds of Kit Kats and 112,073 pounds of Starbursts over the last 14 years.

Here's where the rest of the Midwest stood in terms of favorite Halloween candy:

Indiana: Starbursts

Wisconsin: Butterfingers

Michigan: Starbursts

Iowa: M&M's

Missouri: Milky Ways

Minnesota: Tootsie Pops

Kentucky: Reese's Cups

Across the U.S., the nationwide favorite candy is Reese's Cups, followed by Skittles, M&M's, Starbursts and Hot Tamales, the report showed.

The list looked at 14 years of candy sales data from 2007 to 2021, evaluating the months leading up to the Halloween holiday. CandyStore.com sells candy across the U.S. and works with other candy distributors, which all contributed to the data, the company said.