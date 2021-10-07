Halloween

This Is the Most Popular Halloween Candy in Illinois, Report Reveals

A new 2021 list revealed the most popular Halloween candy purchased in both Illinois and other states across the Midwest.

According to a report from CandyStore.com, Illinois' favorite Halloween candy is Sour Patch Kids, followed by Kit Kats then Starbursts.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Data showed that Illinoisans bought 162,272 pounds of Sour Patch Kids, 126,533 pounds of Kit Kats and 112,073 pounds of Starbursts over the last 14 years.

Here's where the rest of the Midwest stood in terms of favorite Halloween candy:

  • Indiana: Starbursts
  • Wisconsin: Butterfingers
  • Michigan: Starbursts
  • Iowa: M&M's
  • Missouri: Milky Ways
  • Minnesota: Tootsie Pops
  • Kentucky: Reese's Cups

Across the U.S., the nationwide favorite candy is Reese's Cups, followed by Skittles, M&M's, Starbursts and Hot Tamales, the report showed.

Local

Pingree Grove 35 mins ago

Video Shows Wild Scene After Zebras Escape From Pingree Grove Pumpkin Farm

covid vaccine kids 1 hour ago

Pfizer Vaccine for Kids Under 12: What to Know as Company Seeks FDA Authorization

The list looked at 14 years of candy sales data from 2007 to 2021, evaluating the months leading up to the Halloween holiday. CandyStore.com sells candy across the U.S. and works with other candy distributors, which all contributed to the data, the company said.

This article tagged under:

Halloweenhalloween candycandystore.com
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us