This Is Illinois' Favorite Easter Candy, According to New Data

Illinoisans are not in the majority when it comes to their favorite Easter candy.

According to Instacart, the top candy purchased in Illinois in weeks leading up to Easter is Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs, similar to that of almost all of the Midwest.

Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs were also the favorite treat in Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, Missouri, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Washington, D.C.

In much of the West Coast, Cadbury's Easter Creme Egg was the top candy, also marking the overall top candy in all of the U.S.

Here were the top candies in the U.S., according to Instacart:

Cadbury Easter Creme Egg Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs Starburst Easter Jelly Beans Cadbury Chocolate Mini Eggs Hershey's Milk Chocolate Kisses M&M's Easter Milk Chocolate Candy Lindt Milk Chocolate Bunny Brach's Jelly Bird Eggs PEEPS Yellow Marshmallow Chicks Hershey's Milk Chocolate Candy Eggs

Chocolate is clearly an American love, as seven out of the top 10 candies include chocolate flavors, Instacart noted. A survey from the company found that 47% of Americans say that chocolate bunnies are among the best Easter candies, followed by chocolate eggs at 44%.

In another survey, Instacart found that 65% of Americans say spending time with family or friends is among the most important things on Easter, though 33% ranked Easter candy as the most essential.

Instacart said the company determined the top candies by ranking all candy products that saw at least a 50% growth in the two-week period leading up to Easter in 2021, then comparing that to the previous two-week period.