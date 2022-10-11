This is Chicago's ‘Most Hated' Halloween Candy, New Survey Says

Halloween is right around the corner, bringing with it lots and lots of candy -- apparently, some more popular than others.

And according to a new survey, unless you want to be stuck with dozens of leftovers, you may want to stay away from buying and handing out a certain kind of Halloween candy in Chicago.

After surveying more than 1,000 Americans about Halloween candy and analyzing Google trends by state, Byte.com says its findings show that, as a whole, the No. 1 "most hated" candy in the country is none other than an iconic Halloween staple: Candy Corn.

According to their results, only 22% of those surveyed said they "love" Candy Corn.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Digging even deeper in the data shows that Chicago ranked as No. 4 on the list of cities that are "least candy corn obsessed," trailing behind New York City, Los Angeles and Philadelphia.

Alternatively, the top four cities that are the "most candy corn obsessed" are Las Vegas, Denver, Seattle and Portland.

Other candies that ranked high on the country's "most hated" list were Hot Tamales, Dots, Carmel Apple Suckers and Mike and Ike.

On the other hand, the survey shows that the country's most favorite candy is chocolate. Snagging the No. 1 spot was Reese's, followed by Kit Kat, M&M's, Twix and Butterfinger.

According to the survey, Illinois' favorite Halloween candy is Tootsie Roll -- a far cry from Sour Patch Kids, which the website Candystore.com recently dubbed as the state's favorite.

Either way, you'll want to make sure you've got a bowl of candy by the front door come Oct. 31. After all, leftover candy isn't the worst problem to have.