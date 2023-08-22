This Indiana city is among cheapest places to buy a home in the U.S.

A new ranking indicates that the southern U.S. is the most affordable place to buy a home this year, but one Midwestern city did end up making the cut.

According to the ranking, which was undertaken by the finance website Scholaroo, three cities in Alabama were the cheapest places to buy a home in the United States.

Only one city in the Midwest made the top-10 of that list, as Fort Wayne clocked in at No. 8.

Cedar Rapids, Iowa ranked No. 18, and Flint, Michigan was at No. 20.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The highest ranked city in the state of Illinois was Aurora, which earned the No. 61 slot.

According to Scholaroo, analysts looked at 152 different cities in four different categories, including median home value, average monthly household income, mortgage payment to monthly income ratio, and median real estate taxes.

Montgomery, Birmingham and Mobile, Alabama were the top-three cities. Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Jackson, Mississippi rounded out the top-five.