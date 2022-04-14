This Chicago-Area Suburb Ranked Among the Top 25 Happiest Places in America: List

A new ranking shows the happiest places in America and one Chicago-area suburb was named among the top 25.

Aurora, Illinois landed at No. 21 among the list of 182 locations, receiving a total score of 63.60, according a ranking WalletHub released in March.

Aurora also ranked No. 21 for emotional and physical well-being, No. 144 for income and employment and No. 8 for community and environment.

Chicago was listed at No. 56, with a score of 58.42. The city ranked at No. 47 in emotional and physical well-being, No. 166 for income and employment and No. 46 for community and environment.

Here's where other Midwest cities ranked:

No. 6: Madison, Wisconsin

No. 12: Minneapolis, Minnesota

No. 29: Cedar Rapids, Iowa

No. 114: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

No. 134: Columbus, Ohio

No. 134: Cincinnati, Ohio

No. 155: Fort Wayne, Indiana

No. 156: Springfield, Missouri

No. 160: Indianapolis, Indiana

No. 161: St. Louis, Missouri

No. 165: Akron, Ohio

No. 171: Toledo, Ohio

No. 182: Detroit, Michigan

In order to find the "happiest cities in America," Wallethub said the company compared 182 of the largest cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities and at least two of the most populated cities in each state.

For a full explanation of the methodology, click here.