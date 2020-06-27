Third Victim in Shooting at Springfield Bunn-O-Matic Warehouse Dies

The third employee who was shot Friday at the Bunn-O-Matic warehouse in Springfield, Illinois, has died, NPR Illinois reported Saturday.

Two employees were fatally shot and a third was critically injured after a fellow employee opened fire, police officials said.

The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office said officers were called out for a shooting just after 11 a.m. Friday at the facility at 1400 Adlai Stevenson Dr. Police said two individuals were found inside the building with gunshot wounds while a third was discovered outside.

A man in his 20s and another man in his 60s both died in the shooting, according to Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow. The third victim, a woman in her 50s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died Saturday.

The suspect, who initially fled the scene, was later found dead in a vehicle in Morgan County. He has been identified as Michael Collins, 48, of Springfield.

Information about a possible motive hasn't been released as the investigation continues.

The FBI, Illinois State Police, Springfield Police Department and Sangamon County Sheriff's Office were among the several agencies who responded to the scene.