Third Man Accuses Pfleger of Unwanted Sexual Advances, Attorney Says

A third man on Wednesday accused Rev. Michael Pfleger of sexual assault beginning more than 40 years ago, presenting the Archdiocese of Chicago with a signed affidavit saying Pfleger touched him sexually in an unwanted manner and regularly gave him drugs and alcohol, an attorney for the man says.

"What happened to me was not consensual," the man said in a statement distributed via his lawyer, who also represents two other men who have filed claims accusing Pfleger of sexual assault decades ago when they were 12. The statement did not include the third man's name, as he wishes to remain anonymous, per his lawyer, who said he is not filing a lawsuit or seeking any financial damages, calling it "painful" for him to talk about.

Neither Pfleger, his attorneys, Saint Sabina Church nor the Archdiocese of Chicago immediately responded to request for comment. Pfleger’s lawyers have previously rejected the two other claims against him as “false,” saying that the “salacious allegations” were harming his reputation.

"I do not want to take legal action but when I heard his supporters attacking the other victims and saying Father Mike could never do this, I knew I had to come forward and tell the truth," the third man's statement said. "Hopefully, my experience will add to their credibility and encourage other victims to come forward."

A statement from the man's attorney says the inappropriate sexual advances took place the summer after he graduated high school in the 1970s. The man, now in his late 50s, alleges that Pfleger regularly gave him marijuana and liquor for years earlier, beginning when he was 15 or 16.

In the affidavit, the man says he attended St. Sabina grammar school and met Pfleger through a youth program, viewing him as a mentor, according to his lawyer. He said Pfleger often got high with him in the priest's rectory bedroom, where the unwanted sexual advance later occurred.

"He thought I was sleeping at the time. I was stunned and was eventually able to push him off me. After that, I was done with Mike Pfleger," the man said in his statement. “I do not want to take legal action but when I heard his supporters attacking the other victims and saying Father Mike could do never do this, I knew I had to come forward and tell the truth. Hopefully, my experience will add to their credibility and encourage other victims to come forward.”

"When I was 15 and 16, I thought it was cool that a priest would get high and drink with me but as an adult, it horrifies me. He should have been discouraging this behavior, not encouraging it and fueling it,” the man said. “I can now separate Mike the very flawed person from Father Pfleger, a priest who has also done good. I do not wish him any malice but he should not be around young children and the victims should be believed and respected because it is not easy to come forward."

"This man is not filing a lawsuit and he is not looking for money. This is painful for him to talk about," attorney Eugene Hollander said in a statement announcing the new allegations. "However, he came forward because he wants the Archdiocese to know what kind of priest Father Pfleger really is so it can take appropriate action and remove him from St. Sabina. He wants to support the victims who have come forward and the many who have not because of fear of retribution from Father Pfleger and his supporters."

The man said he would cooperate fully with the Archdiocese’s investigation, according to Hollander.