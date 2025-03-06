Things to do in Chicago

Things to do in the Chicago area this weekend (March 7-9)

World of Wheels, Uncorked Wine Festival and comedian Aziz Ansari among the offerings

By LeeAnn Trotter

As warmer weather awaits on the other side of the upcoming weekend, here's a look at activities and events both indoors and outdoors happening this weekend in the Chicago area.

World of Wheels

WHAT: The 62nd annual World of Wheels features hundreds of Classic Cars and Hot Rods on display.

WHERE: Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Rd, Rosemont, IL

WHEN: Friday, March 7 - Sunday, March 9

Uncorked Wine Festival

WHAT: Uncorked Wine Festival offers samples from over 100 wine and bubblies from around the world, including non-alcoholic beverages. 

WHERE: Field Museum 1400 S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, March 8, 7 p.m.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

WHAT: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is back in Chicago as part of a coast-to-coast 2025 United States tour in a season celebrating the life and legacy of Artistic Director Emerita Judith Jamison (1943-2024).

WHERE: Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, March 7 - Sunday, March 9

Broadway in Chicago: 'Beetlejuice'

WHAT: The ghost-with-the-most in "Beetlejuice" is coming back in Chicago by popular demand next week.

WHERE: Cadillac Palace Theatre,  151 W. Randolph St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Tuesday, March 11 - Sunday, March 16

'Circus Quixote'

WHAT: 'Circus Quixote', based on Miguel de Cervantes’ "Don Quijote of La Mancha," is the first staged production at the newly revamped Lookingglass Theatre Chicago.

WHERE: 163 E. Pearson St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Runs through March 30

Comedian Aziz Ansari

WHAT:  Best known for his role on "Parks and Recreation," comedian Aziz Ansari brings his standup routine to Chicago.

WHERE: The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Thursday, March 6 & Sunday, March 9

Comedian Ari Shaffir

WHAT: Comedian Ari Shaffir brings his Farewell Tour to Chicago.

WHERE: Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Mall Store K120B, Schaumburg, IL

WHEN: Thursday, March 6 - Sunday, March 9

Concert: Morgan Wade

WHAT: Country singer Morgan Wade brings her Obsessed Tour to Chicago.

WHERE: Salt Shed Chicago, 1357 N. Elston Ave., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Sunday, March 9, 8 p.m.

Concert: Dream Theater

WHAT: The 40th anniversary of Dream Theater comes to Chicago.

WHERE: The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, March 8, 7:30 p.m.

Concert: Disturbed

WHAT: The influential heavy metal band Disturbed celebrates the 25th anniversary of their "The Sickness" album.

WHERE: United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, March 8t, 6:30 p.m.

Things to do in Chicago
