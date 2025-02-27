Things to do in the Chicago area this weekend (Feb. 28 – March 2)

While wintry temperatures will be back in the Chicago area this weekend, there will be plenty of activities both indoors and outdoors across the region for those looking to get out of the house.

Polar Plunge Chicago

WHAT: Special Children's Charities presents Polar Plunge Chicago to benefit Special Olympics Illinois, which funds the year-round Special Olympics Illinois competitions enjoyed by thousands of athletes in Chicago. Registrations are accepted on the day of the event.

WHERE: North Avenue Beach, 1601 N. DuSable LSD, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Sunday, March 2, 10 a.m.

POP Cats Chicago

WHAT: POP Cats Chicago is the ultimate cat convention complete with interactive exhibits, cat themed products, cosplay and cat adoptions. Also, bring your cat!

WHERE: Artifact Events, 4325 N. Ravenswood Ave, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, March 1 & Sunday, March 2

Monster Jam

WHAT: Monster Jam is an action packed motorsport event featuring giant trucks competing against each other.

WHERE: Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Rd, Rosemont, IL

WHEN: Friday, Feb. 28 - Sunday, March 2

Jurassic Quest

WHAT: Jurassic Quest is billed as North America's largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur experience, including the towering Apatosaurus, the mighty Spinosaurus, and the spine-chilling T-Rex.

WHERE: Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, Feb. 28 - Sunday, March 2

The Morton Arboretum: Of the Earth

WHAT: It's the final stretch to enjoy, "Of The Earth", five large-scale sculptures by Polish American artist Olga Ziemska, created exclusively for this exhibition.

WHERE: The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle, IL

WHEN: Open through Saturday, March 1

Joffrey Ballet

WHAT: The Joffrey Ballet presents Golden Hour, a radiant mixed repertoire program of warmth and splendor. Featuring world premieres by Yuri Possokhov and Dani Rowe, the return of Cathy Marston, and an audience favorite by Nicolas Blanc

WHERE: Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Upper Wacker Drive, Chicago IL

WHEN: Runs thru Sunday, March 2

Ballet 5:8

WHAT: Ballet 5:8 Presents Struggle and Resilience: Amplifying Black and Latina Women in the Arts, with an evening of dance, spoken word, and music. It's a pay-what-you-can event.

WHERE: Kehrein Center for the Arts, 5628 W. Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, March 1, 7 p.m.

Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández

WHAT: Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández explores the history, culture, music, and dance of Mexico through dance, live music, exquisite costumes and theatricality.

WHERE: The Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago IL

WHEN: Saturday, March 1 & Sunday, March 2

Winter Jazz Fair

WHAT: The Jazz Institute of Chicago's Winter Jazz Fair offers free concerts and other events all day Friday with a ticketed Quincy Jones Tribute featuring the Clif Wallace Big Band Friday evening.

WHERE: The Fine Arts Building, 410 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, Feb. 28, all day

Concert: TobyMac Hits Deep Tour

WHAT: TobyMac, who's real name is Kevin Michael McKeehan, is a contemporary Christian music singer, rapper and songwriter.

WHERE: NOW Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Pkwy, Hoffman Estates, IL

WHEN: Saturday, March 1, 7 p.m.

8th Annual SOAR Awards

WHAT: The 8th Annual SOAR Awards—one of gospel music’s biggest and most prestigious nights-with some of gospel's biggest names, including Yolanda Adams, Smokie Norful, and Karen Clark Sheard.

WHERE: Greenwood Oasis Event Space, 7621 S. Greenwood Ave, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Monday, March 3, 7 p.m.