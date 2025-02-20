Things to do in the Chicago area this weekend: Feb 21 -23

Winter is still in full swing in Chicago and if you're looking for some things to do while staying indoors, we've got you covered.

Here's a roundup of events and activities in the Chicago area for Feb. 21-23.

MagicCon Chicago

WHAT: MagicCon features a weekend full of cosplay, immersive experiences, special guests and, new this year, Dungeons & Dragons joins the party.

WHERE: McCormick Place Lakeside Center, 2301 S Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, Feb. 21 - Sunday, Feb. 23

Clue: Live on Stage

WHAT: 'Clue Live On Stage' is the ultimate whodunit that will keep you laughing and guessing until the final twist.

WHERE: CIBC Theatre, 18 W Monroe St, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 18 - Sunday, March 2

Theater: 'Lobby Hero'

WHAT: Shattered Globe Theatre's, 'Lobby Hero' is a story about whether doing the wrong thing for the right reason can ever be justified.

WHERE: Theatre Wit, 1229 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Runs through Saturday, March 8.

Theater: 'Frida...A Self Portrait'

WHAT: 'Frida...A Self Portrait' stars writer and performer Vanessa Severo, who portrays both herself and legendary Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.

WHERE: Writer's Theatre, 325 Tudor Ct, Glencoe, IL

WHEN: Runs thru Sunday, Feb. 23

Theater: 'The Heart Sellers'

WHAT: 'The Heart Sellers' is a funny and moving play about the Asian immigrant experience in the 1970s.

WHERE: Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL

WHEN: Runs through Sunday, Feb. 23

Comedian Mo Amer

WHAT: Comedian Mo Amer (whose real name is Mohammed Mustafa Amer), a Palestinian-American stand-up comedian who is best known for his Netflix comedy special, brings his brand of standup to Chicago.

WHERE: The Chicago Theatre, 175 N State St, Chicago, IL

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22

Concert: Drumline Live

WHAT: DrumLine Live salutes the marching band traditions of historically black colleges and universities.

WHERE: Genesee Theatre, 203 N Genesee St, Waukegan, IL

WHEN: 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23

Concert: Kodo One Earth Tour

WHAT: The master drummers of Kodo explore the boundless possibilities of the taiko drum, a traditional Japanese instrument, as they combine elegant music with striking physical feats.

WHERE: Symphony Center, 220 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL

WHEN: 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23

Concert: Ladysmith Black Mambazo

WHAT: Ladysmith Black Mambazo, known for their vocal harmonies and signature dance moves, sing a message of peace, love and harmony.

WHERE: Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago IL

WHEN: 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23

Concert: Joe Bonamassa Live

WHAT: Guitar player Joe Bonamassa brings his Guitar Event of the Year Tour to Chicago.

WHERE: The Chicago Theatre, 175 N State St, Chicago, IL

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21