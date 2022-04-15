What to Do in Chicago Today: Guide to Easter Weekend

Chicago is setting the scene for the weekend with a variety of events planned to pan out just before it.

From roller coasters to a concert, here are some activities you can check out today:

Hitch a Ride at Six Flags Great America's Opening Day

Six Flags Great America fans can start heading to the park as of Friday.

The Gurnee theme park kicked off its 2022 season with "the largest array of improvements in over 15 years," including new dining options and amenities.

Six Flags joined forces with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to launch DC Universe, a series of reimagined attractions based on the DC Comics. The section is slated to open "later this spring."

In the meantime, tickets to experience the remaining sections of the park can be purchased here.

Tune into Olivia Rodrigo’s Concert

Olivia Rodrigo is promoting her debut album ‘Sour’ with two stops in Chicago.

The top-charted singer, songwriter and actress will hit the stage Friday and Saturday in the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom.

Rodrigo recently won three Grammys, one being “Best Pop Solo Performance” for her hit “Driver’s License.”

Tickets can be purchased here.

Watch Art on theMart

Art on theMart runs its spring programming at 8:30 and 9 p.m. nightly.

The artistic installation displays 30-minute video projections across the 25-story Merchandise Mart throughout June 29.

Climate change is at the center of this year’s theme, which is presented in partnership with the Shedd Aquarium.

The Chicago Riverwalk, particularly the section between Wells Street and Franklin Street, offers the best views of the show. More information about the show is available here.

Check Out Various Flower Conservatories

While April showers bring May flowers, two Chicago conservatories are showcasing the blooms a bit earlier.

Garfield Park Conservatory's spring flower show "Knock Knock" features a collection of vintage doors hanging above arrangements of tulips, hydrangeas, daffodils and hyacinth. An abundance of knock-knock jokes can be expected, according to the website. Tickets are available here.

Lincoln Park Conservatory's spring flower show "Pillars of Spring" displays over a dozen freestanding pillars covered geraniums, nemesias, snapdragons, fuschias and more. Tickets are available here.

Head to Navy Pier's for Makers Market

Navy Pier is closing out its new Makers Market, which invites families for a collection of daily activities, this weekend.

The free event is open to all and will run until Sunday. Throughout the celebrations, families can sit in on baking demonstrations, interactive science experiments, jewelry-making classes and more.

During the event, Lolita’s Bodega Artisan Market also will be held simultaneously. Visitors can stroll through over 60 vendors of arts, clothing, food, scents and jewelry.

To view the full spring break calendar, click here. More information about the market can be found here.

Tour an Immersive Art Exhibit

“Immersive Frida Kahlo” opened Feb. 24 in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood and illustrates several stages of the Mexican-born artist's life on a grander scale with animated projections of her artwork set to music.

Visitors can book a 35-minute yoga session with a certified instructor in the multi-sensory Kahlo exhibit, too. After class, guests can wander the exhibit for 25 minutes.

The experience will be open until May 28. Tickets can be purchased here.

Plan Ahead For Easter Festivities

Thinking of staying in Chicago for longer? There are a variety of holiday events set to take place across the weekend with registration available now.

Lincoln Park Zoo will host an“Egg-Stravaganza” event where families can take part in free carousel rides, outdoor games, photo sessions with the Easter bunny — and, of course, an egg hunt, all of which will span 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Tickets are on sale for $35, and can be found here. Each one comes with a $5 voucher, which can be spent on breakfast and brunch options or drinks at the zoo's Park Place Cafe.

Bunny Rock, an Easter-themed 5K race, is inviting participants to scurry along a course at Montrose Harbor.

The race will kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday, with an egg hunt for children ages 2-10 scheduled to follow at 10:15 a.m. Other activities lined up include a petting zoo and a chance to meet the Easter bunny. Tickets are available here, starting at $60 for the 5K and $20 for the hunt.