Things to Do in Chicago Today

Looking to close out the last Friday of April in a memorable way? The Chicago area has a variety of events planned that can ensure just that.

From visiting a food truck to catching movie screenings, here are some local activities you can check out today:

Grab a Bite at a ‘Seinfeld' Food Truck

Keep an eye out for a truck sporting muffins, pretzels and a big salad this weekend because the ‘Seinfeld' food truck is rolling through Chicago and Oakbrook to serve sitcom-themed snacks.

While soup isn’t on the menu, fans can grab a bite of black and white cookies, Junior Mints, coffee cakes, Ring Dings, chocolate Babkas and Snickers.

The truck will be stationed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jane Byrne Plaza.

Watch Art on theMart

Art on theMart is running its spring programming at 8:30 and 9 p.m. nightly.

The artistic installation will display 30-minute video projections across the 25-story Merchandise Mart throughout June 29.

Climate change is at the center of this year’s theme, which is presented in partnership with the Shedd Aquarium.

The Chicago Riverwalk, particularly the section between Wells Street and Franklin Street, offers the best views of the show. More information about the show is available here.

Screen The Chicago Latino Film Festival

In its 38th year, the Chicago Latino Film Fest returns to showcase Latino culture by screening over 100 films from Latin America, Spain, Portugal and the U.S.

The festival’s Friday lineup includes screenings of four films, with Venezuelen comedy “Me & the Beasts” scheduled to close out the night at Landmark Century Center. The full schedule can be found here.

Virtual options also are available. For more information, click here.

Promenade at “Bridgerton” Ballroom Dance

Esteemed members of the Ton are invited to a soiree in Chicago. “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience,” transformed a "secret" venue in the city into Regency-era London for fans of Netflix’s global hit.

The pop-up features immersive decor and costumes, Instagramable floral drapes, towering powdered wigs and a cast of royal actors for guests over 21 years old to enjoy.

Organizers also plan to have a live string quartet playing iconic tracks from the show, including a rendition of Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams.”

The immersive extravaganza will run for 90 minutes. Tickets are available here.

Set Sights on Four Rare U.S. Coins

Four famed U.S. coins valued together at $1.16 — and insured for $19 million — have joined forces for a public showcasing in Schaumburg.

Coined as the “Big Four,” the rarities are displayed at the Central States Numismatic Society Convention and will remain available for viewing until Saturday. The convention is taking place at the suburb’s Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center.

The featured coins, which are loaned by GreatCollections Coin Auctions from private collectors, include a silver dollar, dime, nickel and penny.

Stroll Through an Outdoor Art Exhibit

The Morton Arboretum’s new outdoor exhibition currently houses five soaring sculptures — collectively called “Human+Nature” — by artist Daniel Popper.

Each sculpture draws parallels between a human figure and nature. The pieces range in height from 15 to 26 feet and are made of glass-reinforced concrete, wood, fiberglass and steel.

Access to the exhibit is included with a timed-entry admission to the Morton Arboretum. Tickets can be purchased here.

Check Out Various Flower Conservatories

While April showers bring May flowers, two Chicago conservatories are showcasing the blooms a bit earlier.

Garfield Park Conservatory's spring flower show "Knock Knock" features a collection of vintage doors hanging above arrangements of tulips, hydrangeas, daffodils and hyacinth. An abundance of knock-knock jokes can be expected, according to the website. Tickets are available here.

Lincoln Park Conservatory's spring flower show "Pillars of Spring" displays over a dozen freestanding pillars covered geraniums, nemesias, snapdragons, fuschias and more. Tickets are available here.

Tour an Immersive Exhibit

“Immersive Frida Kahlo” opened Feb. 24 in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood and illustrates several stages of the Mexican-born artist's life on a grander scale with animated projections of her artwork set to music.

Visitors can book a 35-minute yoga session with a certified instructor in the multi-sensory Kahlo exhibit, too. After class, guests can wander the exhibit for 25 minutes.

The experience will be open until May 28. Tickets can be purchased here.