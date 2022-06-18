Things to Do in Chicago This Weekend: Pridefest, Taste of Randolph, Gold Coast Art Fair

From Pridefest and Taste of Randolph to Summer Smash and Chicago Cubs games, it's a big weekend in Chicago!

Due to all the summer events, Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications warned people headed to the city this weekend to be wary of additional crowds, leading to different traffic patterns and likely delays.

Here are some events happening this weekend:

Chicago Pridefest in Northalsted

Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Along Halsted from Addison Street to Grace Street, Chicago's Pride Fest returns this weekend with three stages of live music, food and drinks, over 150 art vendors, dancing, drag shows, a pet parade and giveaways.

Green pole markers with white numbers will be located on light poles along North Halsted for reference points, OEMC said. No large bags or backpacks will be allowed at the event, and all bags will be checked prior to entry.

Taste of Chicago in Pullman

Saturday, noon-8 p.m.

At Pullman Park, located at 11101 S. Cottage Grove, a smaller neighborhood version of the larger-scale Taste of Chicago showcases local food vendors, live music and dancing in Pullman.

Gold Coast Art Fair in Grant Park

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Over 200 artists from around the U.S. will be in Butler Park within Grant Park this weekend to display their work while people enjoy viewing, shopping, eating, drinking and listening to live music.

Entrance to the art fair can be found on Monroe Street and Jackson Drive, as well as Monroe and Columbus.

Taste of Randolph Street in West Loop

Friday, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon-10 p.m.

Featuring over 16 eateries along Chicago's "Restaurant Row," Chicagoans can try some of the city's most popular flavors while enjoying live music on Randolph Street.

Summer Smash Festival in Douglass Park

Friday, 2-10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon-10 p.m.

The three-day hip-hop festival will feature rappers like Lil Uzi Vert, Post Malone, Playboi Carti and Wiz Khalifa, along with food vendors, bars and immersive art experiences.

All bags will be searched up entry, and backpacks and bags with multiple pockets will not be permitted, OEMC noted.

Here are road closures due to the event:

Friday-June 23: Farrar Drive from 15th Street to 19th Street

Friday-June 22: Sacramento Drive from 15th Street to 19th Street

Friday-Sunday: Farrar Drive from 12th Place to 15th Street

Friday-Sunday: Marshall Avenue from 19th Street to 21st Street

Friday-Sunday: 19th Street from California to Marshall Avenue

Friday-June 23: Sacramento Drive from 16th Street to 19th Street

Friday-Sunday: Ogden Avenue from California to Kedzie

Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field

The Cubs play the Atlanta Braves Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 1:20 p.m. at Wrigley Field. Friday will be tie-dye shirt day, while Saturday will have free sun screen samples for sun safety day.

Ribfest in Wheaton

Friday and Saturday, noon-11 p.m.; Sunday, noon-10 p.m., Monday, noon- 8 p.m.

Ribest returns to the western suburbs for free this weekend at the DuPage County Fairgrounds with artists like Elle King and Illinois-native Brett Eldridge set to perform.

The Color Factory in The Loop

Open Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Located inside the Willis Tower, the new interactive museum has everything from a color maze, to a "deconstructed movie theater,' interactive and immersive art installations that mix color and sound, and of course, a very large green ball pit.

Juneteenth Celebrations

Friday to Sunday

Juneteenth marks the day when all enslaved people could declare freedom, a full two and a half years after former President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

In June 2021, Juneteenth was made an official holiday after President Joe Biden signed it into law.

Navy Pier Fireworks

Saturday, 10 p.m.

Navy Pier presents a fireworks show each Wednesday and Saturday through Labor Day weekend during the summer. The Saturday show will begin at 10 p.m.