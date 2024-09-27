Chicago Things to Do

Things to do in Chicago this weekend: Sept. 27-29

From Oktoberfest Chicago and Chicago Gourmet to the Hyde Park Jazz Festival and the Chicago Salsa Festival, there's plenty of outdoor fun and music this weekend in and around Chicago.

By LeeAnn Trotter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hyde Park Jazz Festival

WHAT: The 18th annual Hyde Park Jazz Festival celebrates creativity and community this year with 36 performances.
WHERE: Various venues in Hyde Park
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 28 - Sunday, Sept. 29

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Chicago Gourmet

WHAT: "Fashion, Plated" is the theme of this year's Chicago Gourmet, with a delicious culinary fashion show featuring several events throughout the weekend.
WHERE: Millennium Park and other locations
WHEN: Through Sunday, Sept. 29

Oktoberfest Chicago

WHAT: The 22nd annual Oktoberfest Chicago, featuring traditional Bavarian cuisine, craft beer and live entertainment
WHERE: St. Alphonsus Church, 1429 W. Wellington Ave., Chicago
WHEN: Friday, Sept. 27 - Sunday, Sept. 20

Lyric Opera of Chicago: 'Rigoletto'

WHAT: Lyric Opera of Chicago opens its 2024/2025 season with Giuseppe Verdi's Rigoletto, based on a play by Victor Hugo.
WHERE: Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Dr., Chicago
WHEN: On stage through Sunday, Oct. 6

Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse Live in Concert

WHAT: The next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse Saga Concert Series, known for groundbreaking soundtracks, comes to Chicago for two shows.
WHERE: Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 28

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

'Ain't Too Proud' - The Life and Times of The Temptations

WHAT:  "Ain't Too Proud" follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
WHERE: Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago
WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 24 - Sunday, Sept. 29

MALEVO

WHAT: As seen on America’s Got Talent, Argentinian male dance group MALEVO offers a high energy, percussive performance based on the traditional Malambo folk dance associated with gauchos.
WHERE: The McAninch Arts Center (MAC), 425 Fawell Blvd. Glen Ellyn, IL
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 28

Chicago Salsa Festival

WHAT: The Chicago Salsa Festival features several big name performers, like Willie Colon, El Gran Combo and more.
WHERE: Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 28

Kings of Leon

WHAT: The rock band Kings of Leon bring their "Can We Please Have Fun" Tour to Chicago.
WHERE: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Dr., Chicago
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 28

Jeff Lynne's Electric Light Orchestra (ELO)

WHAT: The iconic band, Jeff Lynne's ELO, is currently on its final tour, dubbed "The Over & Out Tour."
WHERE: United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago
WHEN: Friday, Sept. 27-Saturday, Sept. 28

Gold Over America

WHAT: Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour, starring Simone Biles and America's best gymnasts, an event designed to inspire the next generation of champions.
WHERE: United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago
WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 30

'Live & Let Die: The Music of Paul McCartney' featuring Tony Kishman

WHAT: For six years, Tony Kishman starred in Beatlemania, and Beatlemaniacs rave about his visual and vocal resemblance to Paul McCartney.
WHERE: The Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St, Des Plaines
WHEN: Friday, Sept. 27

'Oliver!'

WHAT: HOTT Productions, NFP (Helping Others Through Theatre), presents "Oliver."
WHERE: Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Ct., Schaumburg
WHEN: Friday, Sept.  27-Saturday, Sept. 28

Halloween 1 hour ago

Here's how to watch ‘It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' for free on Apple TV+

Chicago Christmas 3 hours ago

Chicago Macy's Walnut Room opens 2024 holiday reservations, reveals special menu

This article tagged under:

Chicago Things to Do
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us