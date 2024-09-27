Hyde Park Jazz Festival
WHAT: The 18th annual Hyde Park Jazz Festival celebrates creativity and community this year with 36 performances.
WHERE: Various venues in Hyde Park
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 28 - Sunday, Sept. 29
Chicago Gourmet
WHAT: "Fashion, Plated" is the theme of this year's Chicago Gourmet, with a delicious culinary fashion show featuring several events throughout the weekend.
WHERE: Millennium Park and other locations
WHEN: Through Sunday, Sept. 29
Oktoberfest Chicago
WHAT: The 22nd annual Oktoberfest Chicago, featuring traditional Bavarian cuisine, craft beer and live entertainment
WHERE: St. Alphonsus Church, 1429 W. Wellington Ave., Chicago
WHEN: Friday, Sept. 27 - Sunday, Sept. 20
Lyric Opera of Chicago: 'Rigoletto'
WHAT: Lyric Opera of Chicago opens its 2024/2025 season with Giuseppe Verdi's Rigoletto, based on a play by Victor Hugo.
WHERE: Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Dr., Chicago
WHEN: On stage through Sunday, Oct. 6
Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse Live in Concert
WHAT: The next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse Saga Concert Series, known for groundbreaking soundtracks, comes to Chicago for two shows.
WHERE: Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 28
'Ain't Too Proud' - The Life and Times of The Temptations
WHAT: "Ain't Too Proud" follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
WHERE: Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago
WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 24 - Sunday, Sept. 29
MALEVO
WHAT: As seen on America’s Got Talent, Argentinian male dance group MALEVO offers a high energy, percussive performance based on the traditional Malambo folk dance associated with gauchos.
WHERE: The McAninch Arts Center (MAC), 425 Fawell Blvd. Glen Ellyn, IL
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 28
Chicago Salsa Festival
WHAT: The Chicago Salsa Festival features several big name performers, like Willie Colon, El Gran Combo and more.
WHERE: Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 28
Kings of Leon
WHAT: The rock band Kings of Leon bring their "Can We Please Have Fun" Tour to Chicago.
WHERE: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Dr., Chicago
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 28
Jeff Lynne's Electric Light Orchestra (ELO)
WHAT: The iconic band, Jeff Lynne's ELO, is currently on its final tour, dubbed "The Over & Out Tour."
WHERE: United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago
WHEN: Friday, Sept. 27-Saturday, Sept. 28
Gold Over America
WHAT: Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour, starring Simone Biles and America's best gymnasts, an event designed to inspire the next generation of champions.
WHERE: United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago
WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 30
'Live & Let Die: The Music of Paul McCartney' featuring Tony Kishman
WHAT: For six years, Tony Kishman starred in Beatlemania, and Beatlemaniacs rave about his visual and vocal resemblance to Paul McCartney.
WHERE: The Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St, Des Plaines
WHEN: Friday, Sept. 27
'Oliver!'
WHAT: HOTT Productions, NFP (Helping Others Through Theatre), presents "Oliver."
WHERE: Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Ct., Schaumburg
WHEN: Friday, Sept. 27-Saturday, Sept. 28