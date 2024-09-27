Hyde Park Jazz Festival

WHAT: The 18th annual Hyde Park Jazz Festival celebrates creativity and community this year with 36 performances.

WHERE: Various venues in Hyde Park

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 28 - Sunday, Sept. 29

Chicago Gourmet

WHAT: "Fashion, Plated" is the theme of this year's Chicago Gourmet, with a delicious culinary fashion show featuring several events throughout the weekend.

WHERE: Millennium Park and other locations

WHEN: Through Sunday, Sept. 29

Oktoberfest Chicago

WHAT: The 22nd annual Oktoberfest Chicago, featuring traditional Bavarian cuisine, craft beer and live entertainment

WHERE: St. Alphonsus Church, 1429 W. Wellington Ave., Chicago

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 27 - Sunday, Sept. 20

Lyric Opera of Chicago: 'Rigoletto'

WHAT: Lyric Opera of Chicago opens its 2024/2025 season with Giuseppe Verdi's Rigoletto, based on a play by Victor Hugo.

WHERE: Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Dr., Chicago

WHEN: On stage through Sunday, Oct. 6

Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse Live in Concert

WHAT: The next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse Saga Concert Series, known for groundbreaking soundtracks, comes to Chicago for two shows.

WHERE: Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 28

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

'Ain't Too Proud' - The Life and Times of The Temptations

WHAT: "Ain't Too Proud" follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

WHERE: Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 24 - Sunday, Sept. 29

MALEVO

WHAT: As seen on America’s Got Talent, Argentinian male dance group MALEVO offers a high energy, percussive performance based on the traditional Malambo folk dance associated with gauchos.

WHERE: The McAninch Arts Center (MAC), 425 Fawell Blvd. Glen Ellyn, IL

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 28

Chicago Salsa Festival

WHAT: The Chicago Salsa Festival features several big name performers, like Willie Colon, El Gran Combo and more.

WHERE: Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 28

Kings of Leon

WHAT: The rock band Kings of Leon bring their "Can We Please Have Fun" Tour to Chicago.

WHERE: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Dr., Chicago

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 28

Jeff Lynne's Electric Light Orchestra (ELO)

WHAT: The iconic band, Jeff Lynne's ELO, is currently on its final tour, dubbed "The Over & Out Tour."

WHERE: United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 27-Saturday, Sept. 28

Gold Over America

WHAT: Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour, starring Simone Biles and America's best gymnasts, an event designed to inspire the next generation of champions.

WHERE: United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 30

'Live & Let Die: The Music of Paul McCartney' featuring Tony Kishman

WHAT: For six years, Tony Kishman starred in Beatlemania, and Beatlemaniacs rave about his visual and vocal resemblance to Paul McCartney.

WHERE: The Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St, Des Plaines

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 27

'Oliver!'

WHAT: HOTT Productions, NFP (Helping Others Through Theatre), presents "Oliver."

WHERE: Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Ct., Schaumburg

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 27-Saturday, Sept. 28