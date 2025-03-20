Things to do in Chicago this weekend (March 21-23)

Xavier Mortimer: Master of Magic
WHAT: Xavier Mortimer, the French illusionist who once starred on America's Got Talent and has captivated millions of fans on social media, brings his Master of Magic show to Chicago.
WHERE: CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St., Chicago, IL
WHEN: Friday, March 21 - Sunday, March 23
Tribute to Film Director Paul Schrader
WHAT: The Gene Siskel Film Center is celebrating legendary Director Paul Schrader with a retrospective of some of his classic and beloved films.
WHERE: 164 N. State St., Chicago, IL
Local
WHEN: Friday, March 21 - Saturday, April 5
Asian Pop-Up Cinema
WHAT: The 19th annual Asian Pop-Up Cinema film festival celebrates cinema from across the Asian continent.
WHERE: AMC New City 14, 1500 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago, IL, along with other partner venues.
WHEN: Thursday, March 20 - Sunday, April 13
Opera: La Bohème
WHAT: Lyric Opera of Chicago presents a new to Chicago production, Puccini’s 'La Bohème', a tale of young lovers in 19th century Paris.
WHERE: Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Dr., Chicago, IL
WHEN: Saturday, March 15 - Saturday, April 12
Chicago Flamenco Festival
WHAT: Last chance to catch Instituto Cervantes’ annual Chicago Flamenco Festival, with Clinard Dance’s Flamenco Quartet Project.
WHERE: SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston, IL
WHEN: Monday, March 24, 7:30 p.m.
Comedian Jay Pharoah
WHAT: Jay Pharoah, actor and stand-up comedian who spent six seasons on Saturday Night Live, is best known for his uncanny celebrity impressions.
WHERE: Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Mall Store K120B, Schaumburg, IL
WHEN: Thursday, March 20 - Saturday, March 22
Concert: Mumford & Sons
WHAT: British folk rock band Mumford & Sons brings their Tour before the Tour to Chicago
WHERE: The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago, IL
WHEN: Saturday, March 22, 9 p.m.
Concert: Suzanne Vega
WHAT: Widely regarded as one of the foremost songwriters of her generation, Suzanne Vega emerged as a leading figure of the folk revival of the early 1980s, and will be joined by her longtime guitarist Gerry Leonard (of David Bowie fame).
WHERE: Old Town School of Folk Music, Gary and Laura Maurer Concert Hall, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, IL
WHEN: Sunday, March 23, 7 p.m.
Concert: Emerson, Lake and Palmer
WHAT: Welcome Back My Friends: An Evening with Emerson, Lake & Palmer reunited, thanks to modern technology.
WHERE: Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan, IL
WHEN: Saturday, March 22, 8 p.m.
Concert: GloRilla
WHAT: Award-winning rapper, singer, and dancer GloRilla brings 'The Glorious Tour' to Chicago
WHERE: Salt Shed Chicago, 1357 N. Elston Ave., Chicago, IL
WHEN: Sunday, March 23, 8 p.m.
Concert: Iggy Pop
WHAT: At 77 years old, Iggy Pop is still going strong. He performs with Verböten, an indie rock lifer who fronts the band Split Single.
WHERE: Salt Shed Chicago, 1357 N. Elston Ave., Chicago, IL
WHEN: Monday, March 24, 8 p.m.