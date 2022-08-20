Things to Do in Chicago This Weekend: Air and Water Show, Bad Bunny and More

Summer may be wrapping up, and the skies are looking rather gloomy, but there's still plenty of things to do this weekend in the Chicago area.

From gazing at the spectacle that is the Air and Water Show to bumping along to musical performances from Bad Bunny, the city has a revolving door of events to check out.

However, the possibility of severe weather looms, with strong thunderstorms anticipated in the evening, so be sure to remain cautious.

Here's a roundup of five events scheduled in the area:

Chicago Air and Water Show

A yearly tradition will return to the skies and the waters of Chicago this weekend, as the annual Air and Water Show will take place on Lake Michigan.

The show, a fixture since 1959, draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city each year, and this summer's event will be the first full-scale show held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event takes place primarily in the area around North Avenue Beach, located in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood along the shores of Lake Michigan.

The event gets underway at 10 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting, and runs through 2 p.m.

As always, attending the Air and Water Show is free of charge.

The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical

Hide the enamel bangles, lumpy blue sweaters and floral prints, because the "The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical" is set for three shows this weekend.

The Chicago-exclusive production is wrapping up its worldwide debut, with its final viewings scheduled for 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 film starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, the musical will follow Andy Sachs as she breaks into the fashion industry with a gig at "Runway Magazine."

Shows will be held at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, located at 24 W. Randolph St. Ticket information can be found here.

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny, who most recently was seen on movie screens in the blockbuster film “Bullet Train,” will take his turn in the Soldier Field spotlight Saturday night as he brings his “World’s Hottest Tour” to Chicago.

The artist is touring in support of his recent album “Un Verano Sin Ti,” which topped the Billboard Top 200, and in doing so became just the second all-Spanish language album to accomplish the milestone.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for the show, and the concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

Ruido Fest

Barring a remote festival in 2020, Ruido Fest has brought a class of Latin alternative music to Chicago's Union Park since 2015.

The festival kicked off Thursday and will run until Sunday, with Los Fabulosos Cadillacs headlining Saturday. The band initially was listed to perform as part of the festival's star-studded lineup in 2021, but COVID-related reasons forced them reschedule.

Ticket and lineup information can be found here.

Ribfest Chicago

Annually, over the course of three days, Ribfest Chicago serves an average of 50,000 pounds of pork to more than 60,000 attendees.

For its 22nd year, the festival will smoke up the streets of Lincoln, Damen and Irving Park until Sunday, inviting barbeque masters in the area to compete for the title of “Best Ribs” and “People’s Choice.”

The festival also hosts two stages that spotlight original music from local and national indie acts.

A $10 entrance fee for individuals, $20 for families, is suggested by organizers as a donation at the gate.