From Hamilton to the Chicago International Puppet Festival, there are plenty of fun things to do in Chicago this weekend. Here are a few of them.

Beat the winter blues at the Chicago Fishing Travel and Outdoor Expo

Think warm thoughts and head out to the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel and Outdoor Expo. Talk to fishing tackle retailers, boat dealers, local fishing clubs, taxidermists, seminars and more.

When: Jan. 25th - Jan. 28th

Where: Schaumburg Convention Center

Brave the elements: Chicago Polar Plunge

Can you handle jumping in Lake Michigan in January? The Chicago Polar Bear Club’s 23rd annual Polar Plunge benefits needy Chicago families.

When: Jan. 27th

Where: Oak Street Beach

Every story begins with a wish: Disney on Ice

Disney on Ice presents 'Magic in the Stars', featuring the most Disney characters in one show.

When and where: United Center: thru Jan. 28th, Allstate Arena: Feb. 1 - 4

Unicorns Rock: Unicorn World

Unicorn World gallops back to Chicago with family friendly activities, including balloon bubble houses, a wish wall and the world’s largest unicorn vending machine. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

When: Jan. 26-28

Where: Navy Pier

Curl up in an Igloo: Rudolph's Rooftop

It’s the last weekend for Rudolph’s Rooftop, where you can reminisce about the holidays and enjoy drinks and food in an Igloo.

When: Thru Jan. 28

Where: London House Chicago, 22nd floor

Puppets Galore: Chicago International Puppet Festival

Last chance to catch the 6th Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival featuring talent from all over the world.

When: Thru Jan. 28

Where: Multiple Chicago venues

Don’t Miss your Shot: Hamilton

Say goodbye to Hamilton the Musical. After a long Chicago run, it must close.

When: Thru Jan. 28

Where: James M. Nederlander Theatre

New Twist on Shakespeare

‘Illinoise’ features a live band playing Sufjan Stevens music and a storyline that takes you on a journey through our state.

When: Thru Feb. 18th

Where: Chicago Shakespeare Theater,

Lyric Opera House Spotlights Boxing

When: Thru Feb. 11th

What: The Lyric Opera of Chicago’s ’Champion’, based on the real life story of boxer Emile Griffith

Where: Lyric Opera House

Classical Music Pays Tribute to Taylor Swift

When: Friday, Jan. 26th

What: Candlelight Aurora presents "A Tribute to Taylor Swift featuring the Cloud Gate Quartet"

Where: New England Congregational Church

Disco Is not Dead: Winter Disco Experience

When: Jan. 27th

What: Get your party on at the first ever Winter Disco Experience

Where: Navy Pier Beer Garden