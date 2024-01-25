From Hamilton to the Chicago International Puppet Festival, there are plenty of fun things to do in Chicago this weekend. Here are a few of them.
Beat the winter blues at the Chicago Fishing Travel and Outdoor Expo
Think warm thoughts and head out to the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel and Outdoor Expo. Talk to fishing tackle retailers, boat dealers, local fishing clubs, taxidermists, seminars and more.
When: Jan. 25th - Jan. 28th
Where: Schaumburg Convention Center
Brave the elements: Chicago Polar Plunge
Can you handle jumping in Lake Michigan in January? The Chicago Polar Bear Club’s 23rd annual Polar Plunge benefits needy Chicago families.
When: Jan. 27th
Where: Oak Street Beach
Every story begins with a wish: Disney on Ice
Disney on Ice presents 'Magic in the Stars', featuring the most Disney characters in one show.
When and where: United Center: thru Jan. 28th, Allstate Arena: Feb. 1 - 4
Unicorns Rock: Unicorn World
Unicorn World gallops back to Chicago with family friendly activities, including balloon bubble houses, a wish wall and the world’s largest unicorn vending machine. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
When: Jan. 26-28
Where: Navy Pier
Curl up in an Igloo: Rudolph's Rooftop
It’s the last weekend for Rudolph’s Rooftop, where you can reminisce about the holidays and enjoy drinks and food in an Igloo.
When: Thru Jan. 28
Where: London House Chicago, 22nd floor
Puppets Galore: Chicago International Puppet Festival
Last chance to catch the 6th Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival featuring talent from all over the world.
When: Thru Jan. 28
Where: Multiple Chicago venues
Don’t Miss your Shot: Hamilton
Say goodbye to Hamilton the Musical. After a long Chicago run, it must close.
When: Thru Jan. 28
Where: James M. Nederlander Theatre
New Twist on Shakespeare
‘Illinoise’ features a live band playing Sufjan Stevens music and a storyline that takes you on a journey through our state.
When: Thru Feb. 18th
Where: Chicago Shakespeare Theater,
Lyric Opera House Spotlights Boxing
When: Thru Feb. 11th
What: The Lyric Opera of Chicago’s ’Champion’, based on the real life story of boxer Emile Griffith
Where: Lyric Opera House
Classical Music Pays Tribute to Taylor Swift
When: Friday, Jan. 26th
What: Candlelight Aurora presents "A Tribute to Taylor Swift featuring the Cloud Gate Quartet"
Where: New England Congregational Church
Disco Is not Dead: Winter Disco Experience
When: Jan. 27th
What: Get your party on at the first ever Winter Disco Experience
Where: Navy Pier Beer Garden