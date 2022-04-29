Things to Do in Chicago This Weekend

As Friday winds down, Chicago is getting ready for a weekend bustling with events.

From ballroom dancing to catching exclusive movie screenings, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the weekend in the area.

Here are 10 activities you can check out:

Grab a Bite at a ‘Seinfeld' Food Truck

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No soup for you — but only because it won't be on the menu of the 'Seinfeld' Food Truck coming to the Chicago area this weekend.

From the menu, fans can grab a bite of free sitcom-themed snacks, including black and white cookies, Junior Mints, coffee cakes, Ring Dings, chocolate Babkas and Snickers.

The truck will be stationed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Jane Byrne Plaza. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday next to Macy’s at Oakbrook Center.

Promenade at a “Bridgerton” Ballroom Dance

Esteemed members of the Ton are invited to a soiree in Chicago. “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience,” transformed the XS Tennis courts in the city into Regency-era London for fans of Netflix’s global hit.

The pop-up features immersive decor and costumes, Instagramable floral drapes, towering powdered wigs and a cast of royal actors for guests over 21 years old to enjoy.

Organizers also plan to have a live string quartet playing iconic tracks from the show, including a rendition of Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams.”

The immersive extravaganza will run for 90 minutes. Tickets are available here.

Stroll Through Ravenswood Mother’s Day Market

Ravenswood's Ainslie Arts Plaza will host an open-air market ahead of Mother’s Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Shoppers can find local artisan gifts and hand-crafted goods, including jewelry, beauty products and artwork. The event is kid-friendly and free to attend.

Screen The Chicago Latino Film Festival

In its 38th year, the Chicago Latino Film Fest returns to showcase Latino culture by screening over 100 films from Latin America, Spain, Portugal and the U.S.

The festival’s weekend lineup includes Venezuelen comedy “Me & the Beasts,” Bolivian thriller "Blood-Red Ox" and Peruvian documentary "Hatun Phaqcha, The Healing Land." The full schedule can be found here.

Virtual options also are available. For more information, click here.

Set Sights on Rare U.S. Coins

Four famed U.S. coins valued together at $1.16 — and insured for $19 million — have joined forces for a public showcasing in Schaumburg.

Coined as the “Big Four,” the rarities are displayed at the Central States Numismatic Society Convention and will remain available for viewing until Saturday. The convention is taking place at the suburb’s Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center.

The featured coins, which are loaned by GreatCollections Coin Auctions from private collectors, include a silver dollar, dime, nickel and penny.

Wander Through an Outdoor Art Exhibit

The Morton Arboretum’s new outdoor exhibition currently houses five soaring sculptures — collectively called “Human+Nature” — by artist Daniel Popper.

Each sculpture draws parallels between a human figure and nature. The pieces range in height from 15 to 26 feet and are made of glass-reinforced concrete, wood, fiberglass and steel.

Access to the exhibit is included with a timed-entry admission to the Morton Arboretum. Tickets can be purchased here.

Head to 'LetterKenny Live' Performance

Get a taste of life in the fictitious Canadian town of LetterKenny when comedy show "LetterKenny Live" makes a stop in Chicago this weekend.

During the live 90-minute performance, fans of the "LetterKenny" show can catch tightly-scripted on-stage sketches, stand-up routines and screenings of clips. The performance will start at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Chicago Theatre.

While tickets are sold out on Ticketmaster, they are available through various resale websites, such as StubHub and SeatGeek.

Watch Art on theMart

Art on theMart is running its spring programming at 8:30 and 9 p.m. nightly.

The artistic installation will display 30-minute video projections across the 25-story Merchandise Mart throughout June 29.

Climate change is at the center of this year’s theme, which is presented in partnership with the Shedd Aquarium.

The Chicago Riverwalk, particularly the section between Wells Street and Franklin Street, offers the best views of the show. More information about the show is available here.

Check Out Various Flower Conservatories

While April showers bring May flowers, two Chicago conservatories are showcasing the blooms a bit earlier.

Garfield Park Conservatory's spring flower show "Knock Knock" features a collection of vintage doors hanging above arrangements of tulips, hydrangeas, daffodils and hyacinth. An abundance of knock-knock jokes can be expected, according to the website. Tickets are available here.

Lincoln Park Conservatory's spring flower show "Pillars of Spring" displays over a dozen freestanding pillars covered geraniums, nemesias, snapdragons, fuschias and more. Tickets are available here.

Tour an Immersive Exhibit

“Immersive Frida Kahlo” opened Feb. 24 in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood and illustrates several stages of the Mexican-born artist's life on a grander scale with animated projections of her artwork set to music.

Visitors can book a 35-minute yoga session with a certified instructor in the multi-sensory Kahlo exhibit, too. After class, guests can wander the exhibit for 25 minutes.

The experience will be open until May 28. Tickets can be purchased here.