Things to Do in Chicago This Weekend

Chicago’s forecast is expected to hit the upper-70s this weekend — yes, you read that correctly — and there will be plenty to do in the city.

From rooftop yoga and drinks to touring blooming buds in conservatories, here are some activities you can check out this weekend:

Bask in The Sun With Rooftop Yoga

Event venue Morgan's on Fulton is collaborating with athletic brand Lululemon for a morning yoga and brunch session with views of the city skyline.

The “Collective Breath” experience will host a 60-minute vinyasa yoga class followed by a recharging session with a meal. Fruit, grilled veggie egg white frittatas, turkey sausage, mimosas and more will be loaded up on the brunch menu.

The session will run from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Tickets are on sale now for $65 and can be purchased here.

Grab Drinks at Rooftop Bars

Why raise the roof when you can lounge on it? With warm weather on the horizon, many bars are taking their experiences to another, more elevated level.

Bars are opening up their rooftops, so guests can kick back with a drink, soak in the sun and catch prime views of the city ahead of summer's onset.

Here's a list of 10 local rooftop bars that are open for the weekend:

Bar Avec

Ceris

Cindy’s

Kennedy Rooftop

Offshore

Raised

Tanta

Utopian Tailgate

Vu Rooftop Bar

Z Bar

Watch Art on theMart

Art on theMart is running its spring programming at 8:30 and 9 p.m. nightly.

The artistic installation will display 30-minute video projections across the 25-story Merchandise Mart throughout June 29.

Climate change is at the center of this year’s theme, which is presented in partnership with the Shedd Aquarium.

The Chicago Riverwalk, particularly the section between Wells Street and Franklin Street, offers the best views of the show. More information about the show is available here.

Catch Bulls vs Bucks NBA Playoffs

While the Bulls entered the best-of-seven series against the reigning national champions as underdogs, the teams are knotted 1-1, with games three and four set to pan out at the United Center on Friday and Saturday.

Milwaukee notched game one last week, and Chicago edged game two Wednesday with credit to an all-team defensive effort and DeMar DeRozen’s 41-point performance.

The two games this weekend will tally as the first playoff action Chicago has hosted in five years.

Tickets are available here.

Head to a “Bridgerton” Ballroom Dance

Esteemed members of the Ton are invited to a soiree in Chicago. “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience,” transformed a "secret" venue in the city into Regency-era London for fans of Netflix’s global hit.

The pop-up — which debuted Wednesday — features immersive decor and costumes, Instagramable floral drapes, towering powdered wigs and a cast of royal actors for guests over 21 years old to enjoy.

Organizers also plan to have a live string quartet playing iconic tracks from the show, including a rendition of Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams.”

The immersive extravaganza will run for 90 minutes. Tickets are available here.

Tune into Lorde’s Concert

New Zealand artist Lorde will light up The Chicago Theatre for two nights.

The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter will perform her new album, “Solar Power,” on Friday and Saturday. Her previous discography includes “Melodrama” and “Pure Heroine.”

Tickets can be purchased here.

Check Out Various Flower Conservatories

While April showers bring May flowers, two Chicago conservatories are showcasing the blooms a bit earlier.

Garfield Park Conservatory's spring flower show "Knock Knock" features a collection of vintage doors hanging above arrangements of tulips, hydrangeas, daffodils and hyacinth. An abundance of knock-knock jokes can be expected, according to the website. Tickets are available here.

Lincoln Park Conservatory's spring flower show "Pillars of Spring" displays over a dozen freestanding pillars covered geraniums, nemesias, snapdragons, fuschias and more. Tickets are available here.

Tour an Immersive Exhibit

“Immersive Frida Kahlo” opened Feb. 24 in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood and illustrates several stages of the Mexican-born artist's life on a grander scale with animated projections of her artwork set to music.

Visitors can book a 35-minute yoga session with a certified instructor in the multi-sensory Kahlo exhibit, too. After class, guests can wander the exhibit for 25 minutes.

The experience will be open until May 28. Tickets can be purchased here.