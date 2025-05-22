Things to do in Chicago area this Memorial Day weekend

Sueños Music festival

WHAT: Shakira, Peso Pluma and Don Omar are among the many Latin artists and Reggaeton performers participating in the Sueños Music Festival.

WHERE: Grant Park near Roosevelt Road and Columbus Drive

WHEN: Saturday, May 24 - Sunday, May 25

Belmont-Sheffield Music Fest

WHAT: 40th annual Belmont-Sheffield Music Fest kicks off Friday evening in the heart of Lakeview, featuring tribute bands, artisans, vendors and community entertainment.

WHERE: 3200 N. Sheffield Ave.

WHEN: Friday, May 23 - Sunday, May 25

Rosemont's Rockin' in the Park Free Concert Series

WHAT: Adult alternative rock group Pino Farina Band kicks off the free Rockin' in the Park concert series, followed by a fireworks display. After this weekend, free concerts will take place on select Thursday and Friday evenings through Aug. 29.

WHERE: Parkway Bank Park Entertainment District, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont, IL

WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 25

Mayfestiversary

WHAT: Join Begyle Brewing and Dovetail Brewery as they host their 9th annual spring celebration, Mayfestiversary, and commemorate the 10th anniversary of Dovetail Brewery.

WHERE: 1800 W. Cuyler Ave., Chicago

WHEN: Saturday, May 24, and Sunday, May 25

Randolph Street Market Festival

WHAT: Randolph Street Market Festival is an antique and vintage flea market featuring thousands of goods from dealers around the country.

WHERE: 1341 W. Randolph St., Chicago

WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 24, and Sunday, May 25

Turkish Festival

WHAT: Turkish Festival, a cultural heritage convention, brings together a rich blend of traditions, art, music, food and films around the Islamic traditions of Türkiye and the Ottoman Empire.

WHERE: Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont, IL

WHEN: Friday, May 23 -Sunday, May 25

Theater: 'Shakin' the Mess Outta Misery'

WHAT: Pegasus Theatre Chicago's revival of "Shakin’ the Mess Outta Misery" reimagines and celebrates Shay Youngblood's story of a young Black girl's coming of age during the turbulent 1960s.

WHERE: Chicago Dramatists, 1105 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago

WHEN: Runs through Sunday, June 15

Comedy: Tony Rock

WHAT: American comedian, actor and younger brother of famed comedian Chris Rock, Tony Rock, performs three shows in north suburban Schaumburg.

WHERE: Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Mall Store K120B, Schaumburg, IL

WHEN: Friday, May 23, and Saturday, May 24

Chicago Human Rhythm Project

WHAT: The Chicago Human Rhythm Project (CHRP) reimagines its Stomping Ground Festival with a double header: two free performances featuring Irish, African, Mexican, Tap and more.

WHERE: National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W. 19th St., Chicago

WHEN: 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, May 25

Concert: Paul Simon

WHAT: Famed singer-songwriter Paul Simon performs his critically acclaimed, Grammy-nominated album Seven Psalms, as well as timeless classics.

WHERE: Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, May 23, and Saturday, May 24

Concert: Vince Gill

WHAT: Country crooner Vince Gill performs in Chicago this weekend.

WHERE: The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 23

Concert: Chanté Moore

WHAT: Known for capturing the highs and lows of love through her songs, Chanté Moore is ready to share her inspiring story with the world through new music and live stage performances.

WHERE: Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet, IL

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, May 23

Concert: AC/DC

WHAT: Australian rock band AC/DC is considered a formative influence on the new wave of British heavy metal bands.

WHERE: Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr, Chicago

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 24