Chicago Tattoo Arts Convention

WHAT: Villain Arts presents the 15th annual Chicago Tattoo Arts Festival, where you can meet artists, get new ink or just enjoy the sights.

WHERE: Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Rd., Rosemont, IL

WHEN: Friday, March 28 - Sunday, March 30

SNKRFEST Chicago

WHAT: Sneakerheads & enthusiasts buy, sell and trade sneakers and streetwear at SNKRFEST Chicago.

WHERE: Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg, IL

WHEN: Saturday, March 29 , 12-5 p.m.

New Musical: 'Titanique'

WHAT: Broadway In Chicago presents the Porchlight Music Theatre Chicago Premiere production of 'Titanique', a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest.

WHERE: Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Extended through July 13

Closing: 'Guys and Dolls'

WHAT: Last chance to see Music Theater Works', "Guys and Dolls", which some call the perfect musical because every song in its score is a part of the American musical canon.

WHERE: North Shore Center for Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, IL

WHEN: Closes after show on Sunday, March 30

Penn & Teller

WHAT: The comedy duo Penn & Teller, known for quirky humor, are celebrating their 50th anniversary.

WHERE: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Dr., Hammond, IN

WHEN: Friday, March 28, 8 p.m.

Concert: Smokey Robinson

WHAT: Legendary R&B singer Smokey Robinson brings his Legacy Tour to The Venue at Horseshoe Hammond.

WHERE: 777 Casino Center Dr., Hammond, IN

WHEN: Saturday, March 29, 8 p.m.

Concert: Orchestra Noir Presents: Y2K Meets '90s Vibe

WHAT: Orchestra Noir celebrates the cultural achievements of African American music pioneers across all genres of music, including classical, jazz, blues, hip hop and R&B.

WHERE: Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, March 29, 8 p.m.

Concert: Kraftwerk

WHAT: Kraftwerk combines electronic-music computer animations and performance art to wow audiences.

WHERE: The Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, March 29, 8 p.m.

Concert: Stereophonic s

WHAT: The Welsh rock band Stereophonics brings their Spring Tour to the Vic Theatre

WHERE: 3145 N. Sheffield, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Sunday, March 30, 6:30 p.m.

Concert: Deftones

WHAT: Multi-platinum Grammy Award-winning Sacramento alternative metal band Deftones brings their 2025 North American Tour, their first headline run since 2022, to United Center.

WHERE: 1901 W. Madison, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Monday, March 31, 7 p.m.