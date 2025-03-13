Things to do in and around Chicago this weekend (March 14-16)

The final weekend of astronomical winter has arrived, with St. Patrick's Day festivities headlining activities in around Chicago this coming weekend.

Here's a look:

Chicago River Dyeing

WHAT: This is the 70th year The Chicago Journeymen Plumber’s Local 130 has dyed the Chicago River green as part of St. Patrick's Day celebration.

WHERE: A quarter mile stretch between Columbus Drive and Orleans Street.

WHEN: Saturday, March 15, 10 a.m.

Chicago's St. Patrick's Day Parade

WHAT: Chicago's St. Patrick's Day Parade is one of the largest in the country, featuring colorful floats, marching bands and Irish dancers.

WHERE: Kicks off on Columbus Drive, heading north through Grant Park.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

WHEN: Saturday, March 15th, 12:30 p.m.

South Side Irish Parade

WHAT: The 47th annual South Side Irish Parade is billed as the largest community-based parade on St. Patrick’s Day outside of Ireland.

WHERE: Kicks off at 103rd and Western Avenue, marching south to 115th and Western.

WHEN: Sunday, March 16, 12 p.m.

Northwest Side Irish Parade

WHAT: The 22nd annual Northwest Side Irish Parade celebrates faith, family and heritage on the northwest side of Chicago.

WHERE: Kicks off at Neola and Raven, travels to Northwest Highway and heads towards Harlem Avenue.

WHEN: Sunday, March 16, 12 p.m.

Irish American Heritage Center

WHAT: The Irish American Heritage Center celebrates St. Patrick's Day with a two day long festival featuring Irish musicians, dancers, bagpipers and more.

WHERE: 4626 North Knox Avenue, Chicago

WHEN: Saturday, March 15 & Monday, March 17

Holi: Hindu Festival of Colors

WHAT: The Kalapriya Center for Indian Performing Arts is hosting Holi, a Hindu festival of colors, which commemorates the return of spring.

WHERE: Chicago Women's Park and Gardens, 1801 S. Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, March 15, 4 p.m.

Comedian Carlos Mencia

WHAT: Carlos Mencia is a Honduran-American comedian, who often tackles politics, race relations, culture and criminal justice.

WHERE: Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Mall Store K120B, Schaumburg, IL

WHEN: Thursday, March 13 - Sunday, March 16

Comedian Martin Lawrence

WHAT: Best known for his TV show, "The Martin Lawrence Show," actor/comedian Martin Lawrence brings his standup routine to Chicago for one night.

WHERE: Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC, 525 S. Racine Ave, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, March 15, 8 p.m.

Concert: Il Volo

WHAT: Hailing from Italy, IL VOLO, features Piero Barone, Ignazio Boschetto, and Gianluca Ginoble, who first got their start 15 years ago as young prodigies in the Eurovision competition.

WHERE: The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, March 14, 8 p.m.

Concert: Lúnasa

WHAT: Named for an ancient Celtic harvest festival, Lúnasa was formed in 1997 from members of some of the greatest Irish groups of the previous decade.

WHERE: Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave. · Gary and Laura Maurer Concert Hall

WHEN: Saturday, March 15 5 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Concert: Gaelic Storm

WHAT: Gaelic Storm is an American Celtic band that blends traditional Irish music, Scottish music, and original tunes in both the Celtic folk and Celtic rock genres.

WHERE: House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL (Marina City)

WHEN: Friday, March 14 & Saturday, March 15, 6:30 p.m.