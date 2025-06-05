Things to do in and around Chicago this weekend (June 6-8)

Chicago Blues Fest

WHAT: Since 1984, the free Chicago Blues Festival has grown to become the world’s largest free blues festival.

WHERE: Millennium Park, Ramova Theatre, 3520 S. Halsted Street (Thursday only)

WHEN: Thursday, June 5 - Sunday, June 8

Ribfest Chicago

WHAT: The 25th annual Ribfest Chicago features 20+ food vendors, live music and more.

WHERE: 4000 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, June 6 – Sunday, June 8

Gold Coast Art Fair

WHAT: The 67th annual Gold Coast Art Fair features work from 300 artists, with scenic views of Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline.

WHERE: Grant Park’s Butler Field on DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Monroe Street

WHEN: Saturday, June 7 – Sunday, June 8

57th Street Art Fair

WHAT: Twenty-thousand people are expected to attend the 78th annual of the 57th Street Art Fair, billed as the oldest juried art fair in the country.

WHERE: 57th Street, between Kenwood and Woodlawn Avenues, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, June 7 – Sunday, June 8

Midwest Haunters Convention

WHAT: The Midwest Haunters Convention is dedicated to all haunters; actors, enthusiasts, Halloween loving families, and Halloween enthusiasts.

WHERE: Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont, IL

WHEN: Friday, June 6 – Sunday, June 8

Oddities & Curiosities Expo

WHAT: The Oddities and Curiosities Expo is designed for lovers of the strange, unusual or bizarre, like taxidermy, preserved specimens, original artwork, horror/Halloween inspired pieces.

WHERE: McCormick Place, 2301 S. Martin Luther King Dr., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, June 7 & Sunday, June 8

Comedy: Jeremy Piven

WHO: Best known for his role as Ari Gold in the comedy series Entourage, Jeremy Piven, who grew up in Evanston, brings his Live Stand-Up Tour to The Vic Theatre.

WHERE: 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, June 6, 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Comedy: Jerry Seinfeld

WHO: American actor, producer, writer and stand-up comedian Jerry Seinfeld, best know for his role on Seinfeld, brings his standup routine to The Venue at Horseshoe Hammond.

WHERE: 777 Casino Center Dr., Hammond, IN

WHEN: Friday, June 6

Concert: Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals

WHO: Ben Harper is a singer-songwriter who presents a cross section of genres, including pop, reggae, soul, blues, rock, funk and folk.

WHERE: The Auditorium, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, June 7, 7:30 p.m.

Concert: Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas

WHO: For nearly four decades, Alison Krauss & Union Station have been celebrated as one of the most influential acts in bluegrass and roots music.

WHERE: The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, June 7, 7:30 p.m.

Concert: Billy Strings

WHO: Billy Strings is known as an electric performer, keeping the improvisational tradition of bluegrass alive.

WHERE: Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont, IL

WHEN: Friday, June 6 & Saturday, June 7, 7:30 p.m.

Concert: Beyond Wonderland

WHAT: Beyond Wonderland is an Electronic Dance Music festival, featuring a diverse line up of music.

WHERE: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Dr., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, June 7 & Sunday, June 8

Concert: Grace Jones & Janelle Monáe

WHO: Grace Jones–the trailblazing icon of music, fashion, and film–takes the Ravinia stage for the first time this summer. by Janelle Monáe–a trailblazer in her own right, making her own Ravinia debut–whose innovative spark has led to success in music and film, with ten Grammy nominations.

WHERE: Ravinia, West Parking Lot, 201 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park, IL

WHEN: Saturday, June 7, 7 p.m.