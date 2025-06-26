Things to do in Chicago

Things to do in and around Chicago this weekend (June 27-29)

The last big Pride weekend with several events, Dave Matthews Band, Craft Brews at the Zoo and much more.

By LeeAnn Trotter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chicago Pride Parade

WHAT: The 54th annual Chicago Pride Parade travel the 20-block parade route from Sheridan south on Broadway; then south on Halsted; then east on Belmont; then south on Broadway; then east on Diversey to Cannon Drive.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

WHERE: Starts at intersection of Sheridan Road and Broadway

WHEN: Sunday, June 29, 11 a.m.

Navy Pier Pride

WHAT: Navy Pier Pride is a free, full-day event honoring LGBTQIA+ pride, diversity, and inclusion.

WHERE: 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago, IL

Local

Chicago Weather 16 mins ago

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for multiple suburban counties

chicago food 35 mins ago

Chicago pizzeria once lauded for America's best pie reopens: Report

WHEN: Saturday, June 28, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

All of Us Festival

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

WHAT: All of Us Festival is two days of sounds spanning every corner of the electronic universe with a complete line up of DJ sets.

WHERE: Grant Park

WHEN: Friday, June 27 & Saturday, June 28, 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Beach House Chicago

WHAT: Sport and social club presents Beach House, a festival celebrating Chicago’s legendary house music scene.

WHERE: North Avenue Beach

WHEN: Saturday, June 28, 11 a.m.

Moto & Music Festival

WHAT: MOTO & Music Festival celebrates motorcycle and hot rod culture.

WHERE: The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, June 27th, 5 p.m.; Saturday, June 28 & Sunday, June 29, 1 p.m.

Craft Brews at the Zoo

WHAT: Sample a little beer , cider and some grub at Lincoln Park Zoo’s annual Craft Brews at the Zoo

WHERE: Lincoln Park Zoo, 2400 N. Cannon Dr., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, June 28, 7 p.m.

Chicago Taco & Tequila Fest

WHAT: The Chicago Taco & Tequila Fest features tacos from over 10 Chicago-area restaurants, with optional tequila tasting and/or margarita flights.

WHERE: Wrightwood Park, 2534 N. Greenview Ave., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, June 27, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. & Saturday, June 28, 11 a.m. -10 p.m.

Millennium Art Festival

WHAT: Just blocks from Millennium Park, the Millenium Art Festival showcases a wide range of original artwork including paintings, ceramics, photography, furniture, and more.

WHERE: At the intersection of N. Michigan Ave. and E. Lake St.

WHEN: Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks

WHAT: Following the success of Glow Party, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ is bringing its new theme for 2025, Glow-N-Fire, to Chicago.

WHERE: The United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29

Concert: Buddy Guy

WHAT: The legendary Blues musician Buddy Guy is still going strong. He brings the Damn Right Encore to Joliet.  

WHERE: Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet, IL 

WHEN: Saturday, June 28, 7:30 p.m.

Concert: Dave Matthews Band

WHAT: Calling Chicago jam band fanatics, Dave Matthews Band presents a monumental jam fest in Chicago.  

WHERE: Huntington Park Pavilion on Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Dr., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28 7:30 p.m.

Oak Park–River Forest Gangster Tour: There Goes the Neighbor Hood

WHAT: Oak Park–River Forest Gangster Tour: There Goes the Neighbor Hood, explores the mob history of Oak Park and River Forest, with a luxury bus tour led by renowned crime historian John Binder. Visit 13 historic homes tied to infamous figures like Tony Accardo and Sam Giancana.

WHERE: Bus departs from Fitzgerald’s, 6615 Roosevelt Rd, Berwyn, IL

WHEN: Sunday, June 29, 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Things to do in Chicago
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us