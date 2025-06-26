Things to do in and around Chicago this weekend (June 27-29)

Chicago Pride Parade

WHAT: The 54th annual Chicago Pride Parade travel the 20-block parade route from Sheridan south on Broadway; then south on Halsted; then east on Belmont; then south on Broadway; then east on Diversey to Cannon Drive.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

WHERE: Starts at intersection of Sheridan Road and Broadway

WHEN: Sunday, June 29, 11 a.m.

Navy Pier Pride

WHAT: Navy Pier Pride is a free, full-day event honoring LGBTQIA+ pride, diversity, and inclusion.

WHERE: 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, June 28, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

All of Us Festival

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

WHAT: All of Us Festival is two days of sounds spanning every corner of the electronic universe with a complete line up of DJ sets.

WHERE: Grant Park

WHEN: Friday, June 27 & Saturday, June 28, 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Beach House Chicago

WHAT: Sport and social club presents Beach House, a festival celebrating Chicago’s legendary house music scene.

WHERE: North Avenue Beach

WHEN: Saturday, June 28, 11 a.m.

Moto & Music Festival

WHAT: MOTO & Music Festival celebrates motorcycle and hot rod culture.

WHERE: The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, June 27th, 5 p.m.; Saturday, June 28 & Sunday, June 29, 1 p.m.

Craft Brews at the Zoo

WHAT: Sample a little beer , cider and some grub at Lincoln Park Zoo’s annual Craft Brews at the Zoo

WHERE: Lincoln Park Zoo, 2400 N. Cannon Dr., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, June 28, 7 p.m.

Chicago Taco & Tequila Fest

WHAT: The Chicago Taco & Tequila Fest features tacos from over 10 Chicago-area restaurants, with optional tequila tasting and/or margarita flights.

WHERE: Wrightwood Park, 2534 N. Greenview Ave., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, June 27, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. & Saturday, June 28, 11 a.m. -10 p.m.

Millennium Art Festival

WHAT: Just blocks from Millennium Park, the Millenium Art Festival showcases a wide range of original artwork including paintings, ceramics, photography, furniture, and more.

WHERE: At the intersection of N. Michigan Ave. and E. Lake St.

WHEN: Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks

WHAT: Following the success of Glow Party, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ is bringing its new theme for 2025, Glow-N-Fire, to Chicago.

WHERE: The United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29

Concert: Buddy Guy

WHAT: The legendary Blues musician Buddy Guy is still going strong. He brings the Damn Right Encore to Joliet.

WHERE: Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet, IL

WHEN: Saturday, June 28, 7:30 p.m.

Concert: Dave Matthews Band

WHAT: Calling Chicago jam band fanatics, Dave Matthews Band presents a monumental jam fest in Chicago.

WHERE: Huntington Park Pavilion on Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Dr., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28 7:30 p.m.

Oak Park–River Forest Gangster Tour: There Goes the Neighbor Hood

WHAT: Oak Park–River Forest Gangster Tour: There Goes the Neighbor Hood, explores the mob history of Oak Park and River Forest, with a luxury bus tour led by renowned crime historian John Binder. Visit 13 historic homes tied to infamous figures like Tony Accardo and Sam Giancana.

WHERE: Bus departs from Fitzgerald’s, 6615 Roosevelt Rd, Berwyn, IL

WHEN: Sunday, June 29, 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.