Scottish Festival & Highland Festival

WHAT: The Chicago Scots present the 39th annual Scottish Festival & Highland Games, featuring tons of Scottish fun, fanfare, music, culture, tradition, skill and athleticism.

WHERE: DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton, IL

WHEN: 1 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, June 13th and 9 a.m.- 10 p.m. Saturday, June 14

Zoo Uncorked: Tequila and Tails

WHAT: Brookfield Zoo Chicago hosts Zoo Uncorked: Tequila and Tails, a 21-plus event featuring tequila pairings and Hispanic-inspired food.

WHERE: Brookfield Zoo's East Mall, the Pavilions, Desert's Edge, Clouded Leopard Forest and Big Cat Walkway

WHEN: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, June 14

Andersonville Midsommarfest

WHAT: Inspired by the Swedish Midsommar tradition, Andersonville Midsommarfest is an annual celebration that transforms Clark Street into a haven of music, dance and community spirit.

WHERE: 5400 N. Clark St., Chicago

WHEN: Friday, June 13 – Sunday, June 15

Taste of Randolph

WHAT: West Loop Community Org hosts the 28th annual Taste of Randolph featuring food from nearby restaurants, along with three stages of music.

WHERE: On Randolph Street between Peoria & Racine

WHEN: Friday, June 13 – Sunday, June 15

Old Town Art Fair

WHAT: The 75th annual Old Town Art Fair features 200+ nationally acclaimed artists, a Garden Walk, live music, food court and children's corner.

WHERE: Old Town Triangle Center, 1763 N. North Park Ave., Chicago

WHEN: Saturday, June 14 - Sunday, June 15

Wells Street Art Fair

WHAT: The 50th annual Wells Street Art Fair features 130 juried artists from across the region and the nation, live music and entertainment, eclectic cuisine and family art activities.

WHERE: On Wells Street between North Avenue and Division Street

WHEN: Saturday, June 14 - Sunday, June 15

Grant Park Music Festival

WHAT: Experience classic Chicago at the Grant Park Music Festival, a 10-week concert series that features an orchestra and chorus, and is one of the only free outdoor classical music concert series in the US.

WHERE: Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St., Millennium Park

WHEN: All summer long

"The Terminator" Live

WHAT: Enjoy "The Terminator" on the big screen with the Chicago Philharmonic playing the score live.

WHERE: The Auditorium, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr., Chicago

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 13

Comedian Sandra Bernhard

WHO: Actress and comedian Sandra Bernhard is on a nationwide tour after recent open-heart surgery.

WHERE: Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 14

Symphony Center presents Jazz: Oscar Peterson’s Africa Suite

WHAT: Oscar Peterson’s Africa Suite is presented by an all-star ensemble, inspired in part by Nelson Mandela and the intense struggle for human rights in apartheid South Africa.

WHERE: Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, June 13

Concert: KEM

WHO: Kim Lamont Owens, known professionally as KEM, is an American R&B/soul singer-songwriter and producer.

WHERE: Country Club Hills Theater, 4150 183rd St., Country Club Hills, IL

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, June 13 & Saturday June 14

Concert: Counting Crows

WHO: For more than two decades, the Grammy- and Academy Award-nominated rock band Counting Crows has enchanted listeners worldwide with their soulful, intricate take on timeless rock & roll.

WHERE: Ravinia, West Parking Lot, 201 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park, IL

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, June 13