Things to do in Chicago

Things to do in and around Chicago this weekend: June 13-June 15

From Zoo Uncorked to Taste of Randolph to comedian Sandra Bernhard, there are plenty of events to experience as summer heats up in Chicago and the suburbs.

By LeeAnn Trotter

Scottish Festival & Highland Festival

WHAT: The Chicago Scots present the 39th annual Scottish Festival & Highland Games, featuring tons of Scottish fun, fanfare, music, culture, tradition, skill and athleticism.  

WHERE: DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton, IL

WHEN: 1 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, June 13th and 9 a.m.- 10 p.m. Saturday, June 14

Zoo Uncorked: Tequila and Tails

WHAT: Brookfield Zoo Chicago hosts Zoo Uncorked: Tequila and Tails, a 21-plus event featuring tequila pairings and Hispanic-inspired food.

WHERE: Brookfield Zoo's East Mall, the Pavilions, Desert's Edge, Clouded Leopard Forest and Big Cat Walkway

WHEN: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, June 14

Andersonville Midsommarfest

WHAT: Inspired by the Swedish Midsommar tradition, Andersonville Midsommarfest is an annual celebration that transforms Clark Street into a haven of music, dance and community spirit.

WHERE: 5400 N. Clark St., Chicago

WHEN: Friday, June 13 – Sunday, June 15

Taste of Randolph

WHAT: West Loop Community Org hosts the 28th annual Taste of Randolph featuring food from nearby restaurants, along with three stages of music.

WHERE: On Randolph Street between Peoria & Racine

WHEN: Friday, June 13 – Sunday, June 15

Old Town Art Fair

WHAT: The 75th annual Old Town Art Fair features 200+ nationally acclaimed artists, a Garden Walk, live music, food court and children's corner.

WHERE: Old Town Triangle Center, 1763 N. North Park Ave., Chicago

WHEN: Saturday, June 14 - Sunday, June 15

Wells Street Art Fair

WHAT: The 50th annual Wells Street Art Fair features 130 juried artists from across the region and the nation, live music and entertainment, eclectic cuisine and family art activities.

WHERE: On Wells Street between North Avenue and Division Street

WHEN: Saturday, June 14 - Sunday, June 15

Grant Park Music Festival

WHAT: Experience classic Chicago at the Grant Park Music Festival, a 10-week concert series that features an orchestra and chorus, and is one of the only free outdoor classical music concert series in the US. 

WHERE: Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St., Millennium Park

WHEN: All summer long

"The Terminator" Live

WHAT: Enjoy "The Terminator" on the big screen with the Chicago Philharmonic playing the score live.

WHERE: The Auditorium, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr., Chicago 

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 13

Comedian Sandra Bernhard

WHO: Actress and comedian Sandra Bernhard is on a nationwide tour after recent open-heart surgery.

WHERE: Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 14

Symphony Center presents Jazz: Oscar Peterson’s Africa Suite

WHAT: Oscar Peterson’s Africa Suite is presented by an all-star ensemble, inspired in part by Nelson Mandela and the intense struggle for human rights in apartheid South Africa.

WHERE: Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, June 13

Concert: KEM

WHO: Kim Lamont Owens, known professionally as KEM, is an American R&B/soul singer-songwriter and producer.

WHERE: Country Club Hills Theater, 4150 183rd St., Country Club Hills, IL

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, June 13 & Saturday June 14

Concert: Counting Crows

WHO: For more than two decades, the Grammy- and Academy Award-nominated rock band Counting Crows has enchanted listeners worldwide with their soulful, intricate take on timeless rock & roll.

WHERE: Ravinia, West Parking Lot, 201 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park, IL

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, June 13

