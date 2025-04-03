Things to do in and around Chicago this weekend (April 4-6)

41st annual Chicago Latino Film Festival

WHAT: The longest running festival of it's kind, the 41st annual Chicago Latino Film Festival showcases 51 feature films and 30 shorts, with the goal of giving a voice to the voiceless.

WHERE: Primarily Landmark Century Centre Cinema, 2828 N. Clark Street, Chicago IL; Opening/Closing nights- Davis Theater, 4614 N. Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL; and a special screening at Instituto Cervantes, 31 W. Ohio St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Thursday, April 3 through Monday, April 14

Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: The Restless Leg Tour

WHAT: Tiny Fey and Amy Poehler have been touring the country with their sold out comedy tour, including 11 shows at New York's iconic Beacon Theatre last year.

WHERE: Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont, IL

WHEN: Sunday, April 6, 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Broadway in Chicago: Moulin Rouge

WHAT: Indulge in the glitz, grandeur and glory of the Tony Award winning musical Moulin Rouge.

WHERE: Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Runs through Sunday, April 20

Giordano Dance Chicago

WHAT: Giordano Dance Chicago, now in its 62nd season, presents “SOARING: Life, Light, and Legacy,” a celebration of Nan Giordano and her beloved son.

WHERE: Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago, IL (Millennium Park)

WHEN: Friday, April 4, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 5, 6 p.m.

Robot Block Party

WHAT: Celebrate National Robotics Week at Griffin Museum of Science & Industry's annual Robot Block Party.

WHERE: 5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, April 4 and Saturday, April 5 from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. both days.

Paw Patrol Live!

WHAT: PAW Patrol Live! 'A Mighty Adventure' follows Chase, Marshall, Skye, and the rest of the pack after they save Adventure City using their Mighty Pup Powers.

WHERE: The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, April 5: 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 5:30 p.m.; Sunday, April 6: 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m.

'Putnam County Spelling Bee'

WHAT: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a musical that sheds light on adolescent pressures to succeed.

WHERE: Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, IL

WHEN: Runs through Sunday, April 27

Concert: Love the 80s & 90s Tour

WHAT: Take a trip down memory lane with The Jets, Naughty By Nature, and more at Love the 80s & 90s Tour.

WHERE: Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont, IL

WHEN: Saturday, April 5, 8 p.m.

Concert: Los Lobos & Los Lonely Boys

WHAT: Los Lobos and Los Lonely Boys are on a joint tour called 'The Brotherhood Tour'.

WHERE: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary, IN

WHEN: Saturday, April 5, 7 p.m.

Concert: Rufus Wainwright

WHAT: Rufus Wainwright, is a New York-born, Montreal-raised singer-songwriter with 11 studio albums, three DVDs, and numerous live albums.

WHERE: Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Thursday, April 3 - Saturday, April 5

Concert: Brooks & Dunn

WHAT: Country duo Brooks & Dunn bring their Neon Moon Tour to Allstate Arena, with special guest David Lee Murphy.

WHERE: 6920 Mannheim Rd., Rosemont, IL

WHEN: Saturday, April 5, 7 p.m.