Things to do around the Chicago area this weekend (April 18-20)

Alton Brown Live: Last Bite

WHAT: Famed foodist Alton Brown will dish about food media, his favorite culinary mega-hacks, and sing some of his funny food songs.

WHERE: CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, April 19, 3 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Dancing with the Stars Live

WHAT: See the glitz, glam and breathtaking performances of America’s favorite dance show at Dancing with the Stars Live, starring your favorite dance pros.

WHERE: Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont, IL

WHEN: Saturday, April 19, 7 p.m.

Concert: Kishi Bashi and the Chicago Philharmonic

WHAT: The Chicago Philharmonic presents a special collaboration with acclaimed multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter Kishi Bashi.

WHERE: The Auditorium, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, April 19, 7:30 p.m.

In Concert: Kelli O'Hara

WHAT: Musical theatre icon Kelli O’Hara along with music director Dan Lipton will perform American Songbook classics and Broadway favorites.

WHERE: Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted St. Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, April 18, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 19 3 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Comedy: Stavros Halkias

WHAT: Stavros Halkias is an American stand-up comedian who brings his "Dreamboat Tour" to Chicago.

WHERE: The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, April 19, 7 p.m.

Comedy: 'We Them One's Comedy Tour'

WHAT: Organizers call 'We Them One's Comedy Tour' a comedy experience, hosted by Mike Epps, and featuring Kountry Wayne, Lil Duval, Tony Roberts, Karlous Miller, HaHa Davis and Bubba Dubb.

WHERE: Wintrust Arena, 200 E. Cermak Rd., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, April 19, 8 p.m.

Concert: Africa Out West

WHAT: The Old Town School of Folk Music presents a free concert experience with Africa Out West, featuring Farafina Kan, one of the premiere traditional West African performance ensembles in the United States and Bala Fanga, a New York City-based collective of West African musicians.

WHERE: Kehrein Center for the Arts, 5628 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Sunday, April 20, 4 p.m.

Concert: Thaddeus Tukes Quartet

WHAT: Composer and percussionist Thaddeus Tukes honors the legacy of the vibraphone within the jazz tradition and beyond.

WHERE: Jazz Showcase, 806 S. Plymouth Ct., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Thursday, April 17 - Sunday, April 20

Concert: Jeff Tweedy

WHAT: Founding member and leader of Wilco, Jeff Tweedy is an accomplished songwriter, musician and performer presents his annual benefit shows

WHERE: The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, April 19 and Saturday April 20, 7:30 p.m.

Concert: Elderbrook

WHAT: Electronic musician and DJ Elderbrook brings 'Another Touch North America Tour' to Chicago.

WHERE: The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, April 18, 9 p.m.

Concert: Itzhak Perlman

WHAT: Itzhak Perlman is a beloved superstar virtuoso of the violin.

WHERE: The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Monday, April 21, 7:30 p.m.