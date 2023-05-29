Thieves Targeting Chicago Medical Facilities in Series of Incidents, Police Say

Chicago police are issuing a community alert after a series of thefts targeting high-end medical equipment in recent days.

According to the community alert, at least six burglaries have taken place since Thursday, with three of the thefts occurring early Sunday morning.

During each of the thefts, the suspects have broken windows and doors to gain access to medical spas. They then steal high-end laser machines, according to the alert.

The suspects are all wearing black clothing and black ski masks during the theft, as well as gloves.

The thefts have occurred:

1900 block of West Wabansia, 2 a.m. May 25

1700 block of West North Avenue, 7 a.m. May 25

2300 block of North Lincoln, 5 a.m. May 27

4800 block of North Broadway, 2:45 a.m. May 28

1200 block of North Milwaukee, 3:30 a.m. May 28

2300 block of South Michigan, 5 a.m. May 28

Police recommend that medical facilities secure tracking tags to valuable items, and to retain serial numbers in a safe place.

Not leaving cash in registers, having secured deposit boxes and other security practices can also help.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Chicago police at 312-744-8263.