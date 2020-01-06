Thieves Target Unlocked Cars in River North, Gold Coast Parking Garages

Police are warning the public about a string of vehicle thefts from parking garages last month in River North and the Gold Coast on the Near North Side.

In each case, suspects entered a public or private parking garage and checked for unlocked vehicles, according to a community alert from Chicago police. They drove away in vehicles that had keys left inside.

The vehicle thefts occurred in the evening hours on the following dates:

Dec. 23 in the 400 block of North Clark Street;

Dec. 23 in the 400 block of North Franklin Street;

Dec. 23 in the 100 block of West Illinois Street;

Dec. 27 in the 100 block of East Chicago Avenue;

Dec. 27 in the first block of West Delaware Place;

Dec. 29 in the first block of East Ohio Street;

Dec. 30 in the first block of East Chestnut Street and

Dec. 30 in the 400 block of North State Street.

The suspects were described as a group of one to three males between 15 and 20 years old, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.