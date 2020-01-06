River North

Thieves Target Unlocked Cars in River North, Gold Coast Parking Garages

Police are warning the public about a string of vehicle thefts from parking garages last month in River North and the Gold Coast on the Near North Side.

In each case, suspects entered a public or private parking garage and checked for unlocked vehicles, according to a community alert from Chicago police. They drove away in vehicles that had keys left inside.

The vehicle thefts occurred in the evening hours on the following dates:

  • Dec. 23 in the 400 block of North Clark Street;
  • Dec. 23 in the 400 block of North Franklin Street;
  • Dec. 23 in the 100 block of West Illinois Street;
  • Dec. 27 in the 100 block of East Chicago Avenue;
  • Dec. 27 in the first block of West Delaware Place;
  • Dec. 29 in the first block of East Ohio Street;
  • Dec. 30 in the first block of East Chestnut Street and
  • Dec. 30 in the 400 block of North State Street.

The suspects were described as a group of one to three males between 15 and 20 years old, police said.

Local

fish lake 10 mins ago

Body Found in Indiana Pond Identified as Chicago Man

aurora shooting 27 mins ago

Cop Wounded in Aurora Warehouse Shooting That Left 5 Dead Retires

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

River NorthGold Coast
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us