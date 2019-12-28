Brainerd

Thieves Target CTA Bus Passengers in Gresham, Brainerd

The string of thefts occurred on buses and at bus stops in the two neighborhoods

Police are warning South Side CTA riders about a string of thefts on buses and at bus stops this month in Gresham and Brainerd.

In most cases, a male suspect snatched property from female passengers and ran away, Chicago police said. In one incident, the suspect stole items at gunpoint.

The thefts happened:

  • At 7 p.m. Dec. 4 in the 1500 block of West 87th Street;
  • At 8:20 a.m. Dec. 6 in the 1700 block of West 87th Street;
  • At 2:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 1300 block of West 87th Street;
  • At 2:30 p.m. Dec. 14 in the 1600 block of West 95th Street;
  • At 4:30 p.m. Dec. 16 in the 1600 block of West 87th Street;
  • At 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17 in the 1300 block of West 95th Street;
  • At 4:15 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 1200 block of West 87th Street; and
  • At 1 p.m. Dec. 23 in the 1300 block of West 95th Street.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.

