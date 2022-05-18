Thieves Target Construction Workers in Recent Incidents, Chicago Police Warn

Chicago police are warning that robbers are targeting the city's construction workers during incidents in April and May.

According to police, thieves approached men doing construction work at apartment buildings, displayed a handgun and demanded their property.

The offenders hit the men on the head with the handgun, stole the victims' property and fled the scene, police said.

Here's where the latest incidents occurred:

7300 block of south Phillips Ave. on April 17, 2022 at 12:00 A.M.

7200 block of south Ridgeland Ave. on April 18, 2022 at 12:30 P.M.

6600 block of south Greenwood Ave. on May 4, 2022 at 4:00 P.M.

7200 block of south East End Ave. on May 4, 2022 at 5:00 P.M.

7200 block of south Dorchester Ave. on May 10, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.

Police warned people to be aware of their surroundings and report suspicious activity immediately.

If faced with an assailant, police said to remain calm, try to remember physical characteristics, never pursue the individual, report information to police after calling 9-1-1.